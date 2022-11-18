Read full article on original website
WCIA
Getting in the holiday spirit at Giggles
There will be carolers and hot chocolate stations!
“One-stop shopping”: organizations pass out winter gear
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Patience Dupree was one of the hundreds waiting in line for over an hour at Garden Hills Elementary School in Champaign on Saturday, all in anticipation of the goods we need over the holiday season. 21 organizations came together all working toward the same goal — helping and supporting families throughout […]
Tenants go weeks without heat; city & court step in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people say the heat in their apartments hasn’t worked for weeks. When the problem wasn’t fixed, the city of Champaign took the property owners to court. Tyler Sigler got the keys to his unit about three weeks ago. “I actually moved in and the heat wouldn’t turn off. Maintenance came […]
newschannel20.com
Home invasion, bricks through window
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Police Department says they responded to a report of a home invasion on Monday. It happened in the 500 block of South Locust St. Police say the intruder threw two bricks through an apartment's glass door around 12:06 a.m. They...
newschannel20.com
Tilton firefighters respond to restaurant kitchen fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning at 2200 Georgetown Road, better known as Rich's Family Restaurant. According to Tilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 3:35 am for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton catches fire
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire officials responded to a fire at Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton early Monday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road after reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Upon arrival, crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation […]
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to fire at local union
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 1005 N Dunlap Ave, the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 149 union. Crews were dispatched at 2:51 pm on Monday. We're told that upon arrival, no flames were visible but black smoke was pouring out of the roof.
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
newschannel20.com
Urbana Police ask families to report leads on threats made
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana schools are moving to remote learning Monday and Tuesday after threats were made over the past two weeks. Terrence Buckhanon is the father of an Urbana High School student and tells his daughter to stay alert while at school. "Keep her head on a...
WCIA
Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
Community members respond to gun violence in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun violence may be going down in Champaign, but some community members say their fear has gone up. It’s why the Equity and Engagement department has been hosting community violence response meetings. They hope to reach victory over violence. A lot of people showed up on Monday night. Not only was […]
Effingham Radio
Madelin Anika Day, 4
Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
Crime Stoppers seeking help in 2014 murder investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is continue to work on cold cases, asking this week for the public’s assistance in solving a murder that happened in 2014. The murder happened on Aug. 9, 2014, in the area of Springfield Avenue and Neil Street. Crime Stoppers officials said Champaign Police officers were flagged […]
‘It wasn’t a random act’: Sunday Rantoul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I looked outside and I was like, that’s terrible. It really is terrible,” one neighbor said, describing the crime scene on Falcon Drive Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries after they were both shot in broad daylight. “Obviously, middle of the […]
WCIA
Toy Aussie Puppies at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!. Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5. Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET. Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just...
Iroquois County Public Health Department holds long-awaited meeting Monday night
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her. The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Rich’s Family Restaurant Temporarily Closed after Fire Incident
An early Monday morning fire has resulted with a popular Tilton restaurant being temporarily closed. The blaze was at Rich’s Family Restaurant, located along Georgetown Road. Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Kickapoo volunteer firefighters were among units that responded to the alarm. Firefighters removed some vents on the roof to...
newschannel20.com
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
