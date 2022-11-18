Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man facing 10 charges following Trigg County chase
A man was taken into custody after he led authorities on a short chase Friday night when they tried to pull him over in Trigg County for numerous traffic violations.
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg Sheriff's Department recover possible stolen trailer
The Trigg County Sheriff's Department has seized a trailer that they believe is stolen. The trailer was recovered through an investigation on a separate theft case. They say that the VIN and data plate has been removed, but hope that the rightful owner will recognize this trailer. Anyone that has...
fox17.com
TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe
UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Reports Robbery In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone grabbed the woman and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made but police say the suspect is an acquaintance of the woman.
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
Stewart County authorities arrest man accused throwing nails on Antioch Road
For weeks, someone has been tossing nails and barbwire on Antioch Road, flattening peoples' tires, but it's all over now as the sheriff said they caught the suspect.
fox17.com
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
Two Teens Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen SUV
November 18, 2022 – Investigation by TITANS detectives, working closely with Violent Crimes Division detectives, Thursday night led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two male teens. The stolen Ford Escape was spotted near Clarksville Pike and West Hamilton Road. The driver fled when...
55-Year-Old James Nickell Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Providence Boulevard near D Street at about 5:10 p.m. According to the officials, the victim, identified as 55-year-old James Nickell, was hit by a car at the intersection.
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
whopam.com
High speed pursuit ends with arrest
A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police ID pedestrian who died following Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who died after a Friday evening crash.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Injured In Crash
An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
Man sentenced to 25 years after killing Nashville gym owner with hatchet in 2018
The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
fox17.com
Dickson County mom desperate for ride to school for son with disabilities
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Seven-year-old Kameron Beechum is like most kids his age. When he’s not outside tossing the football, you can find him inside playing on his iPad. Kameron also has a rare disorder, Carcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which makes it a bit difficult for him to get...
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
fox17.com
Mid-state dog rescued from hoarding situation wins makeover award
MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A Middle Tennessee animal shelter won a grant after a rescued dog they groomed took top place in a makeover contest. Six-month-old Zen went to The Humane Society of Dickson County after being rescued from a bad hoarding situation. She had multiple issues, including severe damage to an eye and mange. She required regular medicated baths and extensive grooming and care.
smokeybarn.com
Emergency Management Issues Grass/Brush Fire ALERT Due To Dry Conditions
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Robertson County Emergency Management Agency has issued a fire warning due to dry conditions and a spike of grass and brush-related fires in the area. There have been at least four reported grass fires today alone including one in the median...
Comments / 0