Bumpus Mills, TN

westkentuckystar.com

Trigg Sheriff's Department recover possible stolen trailer

The Trigg County Sheriff's Department has seized a trailer that they believe is stolen. The trailer was recovered through an investigation on a separate theft case. They say that the VIN and data plate has been removed, but hope that the rightful owner will recognize this trailer. Anyone that has...
fox17.com

TBI: Missing toddler out of Robertson County found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reports Aurora Meyer has been found safe. Her non-custodial grandmother is in custody. ---- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aurora Meyer. The TBI issued the alert on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning. The two-year-old was last...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Reports Robbery In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville woman was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone grabbed the woman and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made but police say the suspect is an acquaintance of the woman.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Home Lost To Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

High speed pursuit ends with arrest

A high speed pursuit Sunday night ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 29-year old Andrew Scott of Hopkinsville on West Seventh Street for not having a license plate, but he allegedly kept driving and reached speeds of 95 mph near Edgewood Baptist Church on Cadiz Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge

A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elkton Man Injured In Crash

An Elkton man was injured in a wreck on Penchem Road in Todd County Sunday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says a car driven by 22-year-old Michael Kushner Jr. went off the roadway and struck a utility pole cutting off power in the area. Kushner was temporarily...
TODD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Mid-state dog rescued from hoarding situation wins makeover award

MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- A Middle Tennessee animal shelter won a grant after a rescued dog they groomed took top place in a makeover contest. Six-month-old Zen went to The Humane Society of Dickson County after being rescued from a bad hoarding situation. She had multiple issues, including severe damage to an eye and mange. She required regular medicated baths and extensive grooming and care.

