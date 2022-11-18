After dropping yet another Friday contest, the Boston University men’s hockey team (7-4-0, 5-3-0 HE) looked to avoid being on the wrong end of a weekend sweep for the first time this season against the Northeastern Huskies (7-4-3, 6-4-2 HE). The Terriers came up with yet another big Saturday win, taking down the Huskies 4-3 in overtime.

