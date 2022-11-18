ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Free Press

Hockey East Report: Weekend of 11/18

Heading into a Thanksgiving week full of interesting non-conference matchups, here are some of the major headlines from across Hockey East. After a midweek loss to the Boston College Eagles (4-4-2, 4-3-1 Hockey East), the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks (8-5-0, 5-3-0 HE) split a home-and-home series with the University of Connecticut Huskies (10-2-3, 7-2-2 HE).
Daily Free Press

Terriers sweep No. 12 UConn in impressive 5-2 afternoon performance

The Boston University women’s hockey team (6-8-0, 5-7-0 Hockey East) secured their first sweep of the season against the No. 12 University of Connecticut Huskies (10-6-2, 6-6-2 HE) following an impressive Friday night victory the day before. With the sweep, the Terriers move on to a three-game winning streak.
Daily Free Press

Terriers avoid weekend sweep with overtime victory against Northeastern, 4-3

After dropping yet another Friday contest, the Boston University men’s hockey team (7-4-0, 5-3-0 HE) looked to avoid being on the wrong end of a weekend sweep for the first time this season against the Northeastern Huskies (7-4-3, 6-4-2 HE). The Terriers came up with yet another big Saturday win, taking down the Huskies 4-3 in overtime.

