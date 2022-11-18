Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Debuts On Netflix TV Charts With 30.3M Hours Viewed While ‘The Crown’ Retains Its Throne
Season 3 of Dead to Me racked up 30.3M hours viewed in its first four days on Netflix. The final installment of Liz Feldman’s dark comedy series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate comes in at No. 4 among the English-language television series on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of November 7 to 20. The Crown once again sits atop the throne, with another 84.3M hours viewed in its second week on Netflix. Add that to the 107.4M viewing hours it managed in its first week, and Season 5 of the royal drama has amassed 191.7M hours viewed...
Jessica's Sister Robin Stirs Up Some Turkey Trouble in the Latest 'NCIS' Episode
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 20, Episode 8 of NCIS on CBS. Reuniting with family members over the holidays can stress out even the most hardened NCIS agent. Case in point — Agent Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) awkward family reunion with her sister Robin Knight in NCIS Season 20's Thanksgiving episode titled "Turkey Trot."
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Did '1899' Really Steal from a Comic Book Artist? Allegations Are Running Rampant
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for 1899. One of Netflix’s newest popular series, 1899, has taken the world by storm between its multilingual storytelling and mysterious plot. However, it’s now coming up against some criticism that it could have been plagiarized from a Brazilian comic book, Black Silence. 1899 follows a group of European migrants as they travel from London to New York on the same route along which a previous ship mysteriously disappeared.
Eminem Battles Spiderman On New Marvel Comic Cover
Eminem will join Spiderman for a friendly albeit rare rap battle with Venom front row and center as Marvel unveils the newest limited-edition variant cover which celebrates the prior release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The highly-anticipated comic debuted in stores this past April. In partnership with hustl., the 5,000 limited print issues will feature art from Salvador Larroca and is currently available for purchase. More from VIBE.comHere's Why Eminem's 'Grand Theft Auto' Movie Was Passed On By Rockstar GamesEminem To Celebrate '8 Mile' Anniversary With Mom's Spaghetti Pop-UpDr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame “I’ve always been...
Netflix’s ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ Brings Jingle Bells to the Barnyard
Netflix has started the Christmas season early (Falling for Christmas, anyone?), and now the platform is releasing the holiday film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 23. “After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a...
Ice Cube Confirms Vax Requirement Spurred Exit From Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’
Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...
Is Timothée Chalamet's New Cannibal Horror Film 'Bones and All' Based on a Book?
It's almost Thanksgiving, and you know what that means — it's time for a new horror film about a cannibal love story!. No, we aren't kidding. That's the premise of the new film Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance. Article continues below advertisement.
Quentin Tarantino Explained Why He Doesn't Believe Marvel Actors Are Actually Movie Stars
"They’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star."
The ‘Disenchanted’ Scroll Voice Is Actually Someone You’ve Heard in About a Million Other Disney Movies
Some Disney fans may be wondering who the Disenchanted scroll is voiced by. You're right to think the voice sounds very familiar, because the actor behind the parchment basically lends his talents to just about every Disney show and movie made in the past several years. Article continues below advertisement.
Henry Jackman Brings Us Into a Whole New 'Strange World' Through Music (EXCLUSIVE)
The end of the year is always the season for major blockbuster films, and we fully expect Disney’s newest animated film, Strange World, from the creators of Encanto, to join the gamut of the classic movies. The film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they journey to a literal “strange world” from their home planet of Avalonia.
'Disenchanted' Features Way More Disney Easter Eggs Than the First One
After 15 years of waiting, Disney fans finally received a sequel to the beloved Disney live-action/animated film Enchanted. Disenchanted takes place 10 years after the events of the first film and continues the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a typical Disney princess who hails from the animated world of Andalasia but found love in real-world Manhattan.
Gizmodo
Next Exit Is About Being Vulnerable While Facing Death
Mali Elfman’s Next Exit is a dark comedy that is deeply concerned with investigating life, death, and the veil in between—all things io9 discussed, along with the possibilities of ghosts, in a video interview with the writer-director. Ultimately, Elfman says that she wanted to make sure that this...
Veteran Actress Marlo Thomas Returns to Film for 'A Magical Christmas Village'
Actress Margaret Julia "Marlo" Thomas's storied career in Hollywood is only second to her activism, especially for causes related to children. Marlo is best known for starring in the 1966 sitcom That Girl and her children's entertainment project Free to Be ... You and Me. She currently serves as the national outreach director for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which her father, actor Danny Thomas, founded in 1962.
Sabrina Carpenter Is One of Hollywood's Eligible Bachelorettes, so Who Is She Dating?
Actor and singer Sabrina Carpenter, known for starring in Tall Girl 2, has long been a frequent topic of social media blogs. Although the 23-year-old first stepped into the spotlight as an actress, she has been busy juggling her singing career. And as Sabrina’s celebrity continues to rise, fans now have a vested interest in her private life.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0