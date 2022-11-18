ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Debuts On Netflix TV Charts With 30.3M Hours Viewed While ‘The Crown’ Retains Its Throne

Season 3 of Dead to Me racked up 30.3M hours viewed in its first four days on Netflix. The final installment of Liz Feldman’s dark comedy series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate comes in at No. 4 among the English-language television series on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of November 7 to 20. The Crown once again sits atop the throne, with another 84.3M hours viewed in its second week on Netflix. Add that to the 107.4M viewing hours it managed in its first week, and Season 5 of the royal drama has amassed 191.7M hours viewed...
Jessica's Sister Robin Stirs Up Some Turkey Trouble in the Latest 'NCIS' Episode

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 20, Episode 8 of NCIS on CBS. Reuniting with family members over the holidays can stress out even the most hardened NCIS agent. Case in point — Agent Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) awkward family reunion with her sister Robin Knight in NCIS Season 20's Thanksgiving episode titled "Turkey Trot."
Did '1899' Really Steal from a Comic Book Artist? Allegations Are Running Rampant

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for 1899. One of Netflix’s newest popular series, 1899, has taken the world by storm between its multilingual storytelling and mysterious plot. However, it’s now coming up against some criticism that it could have been plagiarized from a Brazilian comic book, Black Silence. 1899 follows a group of European migrants as they travel from London to New York on the same route along which a previous ship mysteriously disappeared.
Vibe

Eminem Battles Spiderman On New Marvel Comic Cover

Eminem will join Spiderman for a friendly albeit rare rap battle with Venom front row and center as Marvel unveils the newest limited-edition variant cover which celebrates the prior release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The highly-anticipated comic debuted in stores this past April.  In partnership with hustl., the 5,000 limited print issues will feature art from Salvador Larroca and is currently available for purchase. More from VIBE.comHere's Why Eminem's 'Grand Theft Auto' Movie Was Passed On By Rockstar GamesEminem To Celebrate '8 Mile' Anniversary With Mom's Spaghetti Pop-UpDr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame “I’ve always been...
Ice Cube Confirms Vax Requirement Spurred Exit From Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’

Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...
Henry Jackman Brings Us Into a Whole New 'Strange World' Through Music (EXCLUSIVE)

The end of the year is always the season for major blockbuster films, and we fully expect Disney’s newest animated film, Strange World, from the creators of Encanto, to join the gamut of the classic movies. The film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they journey to a literal “strange world” from their home planet of Avalonia.
'Disenchanted' Features Way More Disney Easter Eggs Than the First One

After 15 years of waiting, Disney fans finally received a sequel to the beloved Disney live-action/animated film Enchanted. Disenchanted takes place 10 years after the events of the first film and continues the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a typical Disney princess who hails from the animated world of Andalasia but found love in real-world Manhattan.
Next Exit Is About Being Vulnerable While Facing Death

Mali Elfman’s Next Exit is a dark comedy that is deeply concerned with investigating life, death, and the veil in between—all things io9 discussed, along with the possibilities of ghosts, in a video interview with the writer-director. Ultimately, Elfman says that she wanted to make sure that this...
Veteran Actress Marlo Thomas Returns to Film for 'A Magical Christmas Village'

Actress Margaret Julia "Marlo" Thomas's storied career in Hollywood is only second to her activism, especially for causes related to children. Marlo is best known for starring in the 1966 sitcom That Girl and her children's entertainment project Free to Be ... You and Me. She currently serves as the national outreach director for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which her father, actor Danny Thomas, founded in 1962.
