Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...

