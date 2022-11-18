A long-forgotten franchise is revived, but is Gungrave: G.O.R.E something that should have stayed dead or not?. B-tier games are something that I adore. These titles can either be secret gems, like Deadly Premonition or Mr. Mosquito. Other times, they might be completely horrid experiences, but not for lack of trying. Games like Disaster Report 4, or Siren, where they desperately try to achieve something that the development team just isn’t able to.

8 HOURS AGO