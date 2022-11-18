Read full article on original website
Wichita State Completes 17-Point Deficit for Comeback Victory
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State trailed by 17 at halftime, but held North Texas to 12 second half points to complete a 57-53 come-from-behind win over the Mean Green Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (3-1) looked like two completely different teams in the two halves. After...
MBB Preview: Hall of Fame Classic (Nov. 21-22)
WICHITA STATE (2-1) vs. GRAND CANYON (3-1) Monday, Nov. 21 | 2 p.m. CT. Winner to Championship / 1 p.m. Tuesday vs. UNI/San Francisco Winner. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the tournament's official website: halloffameweekend.com. WHERE TO WATCH:. Tournament games will air on CBS Sport Network with...
Volleyball Preview: Cincinnati
WICHITA STATE (15-12, 10-6 American) Sunday, Nov. 20 (1:00 p.m. CT) vs. Cincinnati (9-18, 7-10 American) Wichita, Kansas (Charles Koch Arena) The Shockers host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon in the final regular season home match of the season. Wichita State looks to sweep the season series against the Bearcats after...
