🏀 Big First-Half Carries K-State to 77-57 Win Over Rhode Island
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – Kansas State once again used a huge first-half performance to carry itself to victory, as the Wildcats advanced to the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic with a 77-57 win over Rhode Island on Monday night before 1,256 fans at The John Gray Gym.
🏈 Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought...
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
Woman dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
Bird flu having an impact on the cost of your holiday meals
MANHATTAN, Kan – Inflation has increased 13% in the last year, so it is no shock to shoppers that groceries have become more expensive. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said that the outbreak of avian influenza in the U.S. also is partly responsible for increased holiday food costs.
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
Police accuse two of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
