There’s only one app-owning titan who can save us from Elon Musk’s hellscape, and it’s obviously Jeremy Renner

By Scott Campbell
 4 days ago
Robert Henson
3d ago

Funny how liberals want free speech to say whatever they want but want to restrict that right for anyone who won't play echo chamber with them.

Dane Daniels
3d ago

One years ago, Elon and Tesla where the saviors of the world. Now he disagrees with the laptop liberals and he’s a villain.

Ragnar Lothbrok
2d ago

Musk is cleaning house, getting rid of a bunch of lazy, entitled Millenials and Gen z snowflakes. The left is losing their minds at the prospect that he might actually defend free speech.

