Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Mob Psycho 100 III anime and manga. Mob Psycho 100 III is currently airing its third season, and with great power comes great responsibility — at least that’s what Dimple would think. Dimple, also known as God Dimple, is a character that was introduced in the series’ very first season as an antagonist. This self-entitled evil spirit led a cult of people, who were brainwashed into believing in a god-like omnipotent entity, namely, Dimple himself. Through ups and downs, Dimple was defeated by Mob, forced to grow closer to the overpowered boy, while following his own agenda of using Mob’s powers to benefit his goal of becoming a God.

