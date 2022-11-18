Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson offers a rising MCU star advice on how to handle trolls as Letitia Wright dodges the big question yet again
There’s never a dull moment in the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory when we’re talking about the single most popular and commercially successful film and television franchise in history. Today, Brie Larson has been advising a rising star...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: The Rock explains why ‘Black Adam’ blew it at the box office as a surprise ‘Smallville’ return is teased
We have something of a DC takeover on our sci-fi watch today, as Dwayne Johnson has taken the stand to defend Black Adam over why it’s failed to do Marvel-level business at the box office. Meanwhile, a Smallville alum is teasing a potential return as their own beloved superhero in a possible revival. In other news, an Avatar 2 cast member talks how their character will be reimagined for the sequel and a naff but nostalgic family flick evolves into a new form on streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s original ‘Blade’ director reacts to their replacement being named
Marvel Studios, like just about any film studio existing today, are no strangers to hiccups in the midst of the development process; people come and go, scripts are skewed, and if you’re Warner Bros., sometimes you just go full-on nuclear in the case of Batgirl. Luckily, we don’t anticipate...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn suggests that he may not be bidding farewell to the MCU forever
Even before he was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn was hardly shy in admitting that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would mark the end of his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s marquee band of irreverent cosmic misfits. Given that Kevin Feige was the first person...
wegotthiscovered.com
Defenders of an overstuffed box office disaster are adamant it could have been saved as a limited series
Sometimes, even a combination of top-tier talent on either side of the camera, an intriguing concept, and enthusiastic reviews from critics and audiences isn’t enough to save a high-profile project from unmitigated disaster, something Bad Times at the El Royale found out firsthand back in 2018. Written and directed...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star blasts ‘disgusting’ and ‘disrespectful’ antivax reports
One of the most talked-about tales looming in the background of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever throughout its development, production, and release is the vaccination status of star Letita Wright. While it’s entirely up to her whether or not she wants to be inoculated from COVID-19, posting falsehoods on social media...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ben Affleck’s new production company could spell the end for Batman
The news surrounding whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to play the role of DC’s iconic caped vigilante has been a confusing one for some time. It was thought that the actor was done with the role after the disastrous Justice League reviews and reception but after videos emerged of the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it would appear not. However, in light of the actor’s recent career change, he could finally be done for good.
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-star serial killer thriller that was banned, buried, and bombed hard unravels systemic streaming corruption
Many people have been lamenting the demise of the decently-budgeted thriller geared towards older audiences, but when the financial results turn out to be as dire as they did for 2015’s Child 44, you can kind of understand why the major studios are so reluctant to open their checkbooks.
wegotthiscovered.com
A slow-burning horror overshadowed by a harrowing on-set accident wins plaudits for its onscreen merits
Horror movies are supposed to be haunting and harrowing, but 2018’s Ghostland instead gained notoriety for the awful events that unfolded on set, which left star Taylor Hickson facially disfigured and scarred for life. The actress ended up suing the production company over the long-term effects the incident could...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks silence on that huge epilogue surprise
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead aired its series finale tonight, and appropriately titled “Rest In Peace,” the episode said goodbye to a story we’ve been following for 11 exciting seasons. Being a fan of a series...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Injustice 3’ along with a release date for ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ might be revealed soon
In today’s gaming news roundup, Ed Boon has hinted that we might be getting an Injustice 3 while Hideki Kamiya might have announced Bayonetta 4. But that’s not all, as Ubisoft is making a return to Steam and a report has emerged claiming that we might get the release date for the highly anticipated, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards later this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks
Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Dimple actually die in Mob Psycho 100 III?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Mob Psycho 100 III anime and manga. Mob Psycho 100 III is currently airing its third season, and with great power comes great responsibility — at least that’s what Dimple would think. Dimple, also known as God Dimple, is a character that was introduced in the series’ very first season as an antagonist. This self-entitled evil spirit led a cult of people, who were brainwashed into believing in a god-like omnipotent entity, namely, Dimple himself. Through ups and downs, Dimple was defeated by Mob, forced to grow closer to the overpowered boy, while following his own agenda of using Mob’s powers to benefit his goal of becoming a God.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daniel Craig speaks out on rumors he’s been secretly cast in a major MCU role
During the buildup to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors ran rampant that virtually every actor in Hollywood (regardless of whether they’d even appeared in a Marvel movie or not) was being lined up for a top secret cameo, and Daniel Craig was among that number. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’ve ever wanted to see a ‘King Arthur’ franchise from The Daily Wire, your prayers have been answered
Despite being one of the most enduring legends in history, King Arthur hasn’t exactly had the best run of luck on the big screen throughout the 21st Century. Antoine Fuqua’s gritty and grounded origin story may have featured a stacked cast of established and rising talent, but it was roundly panned by critics and under-performed at the box office. Guy Ritchie’s Legend of the Sword was awful, and wound up as one of the biggest box office bombs in history, while Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would be King tanked hard as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans dare get their hopes up after new look at Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
After a brief appearance at the end of the first season of the Loki series, Jonathan Majors is back as Kang The Conqueror in the third movie in the Ant-Man series, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Fans got a glimpse of the character in the trailer for the film, but a new image showing him interacting with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has everyone’s hopes shooting for the sky.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unassuming actioner that launched a blockbuster cinematic universe lights a fire on streaming
When you think of the movies designed with the intention of launching a shared cinematic universe, an R-rated actioner with a budget of around $20 million isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind, but John Wick proved itself to be the little film that could. After recouping...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jennifer Lawrence discovers one of the most powerful people in the TV industry used to be her acting coach
An interesting story in Hollywood began a long time before Jennifer Lawrence’s meteoric rise to stardom. She was attempting to take acting classes, but her acting coach told her mother not to spend any more money on her. Ironically, the acting coach meant she was already there, and he...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ director explains the title’s ominous meaning
Much like the Fast & Furious franchise, Mission: Impossible one day decided that it was going to give its sequels a myriad of unconnected titles to freshen up the numerical formula, with the two-part spectacular Dead Reckoning boasting the most ominous yet. Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout are all...
