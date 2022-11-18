ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Sci-Fi News: The Rock explains why ‘Black Adam’ blew it at the box office as a surprise ‘Smallville’ return is teased

We have something of a DC takeover on our sci-fi watch today, as Dwayne Johnson has taken the stand to defend Black Adam over why it’s failed to do Marvel-level business at the box office. Meanwhile, a Smallville alum is teasing a potential return as their own beloved superhero in a possible revival. In other news, an Avatar 2 cast member talks how their character will be reimagined for the sequel and a naff but nostalgic family flick evolves into a new form on streaming.
Marvel’s original ‘Blade’ director reacts to their replacement being named

Marvel Studios, like just about any film studio existing today, are no strangers to hiccups in the midst of the development process; people come and go, scripts are skewed, and if you’re Warner Bros., sometimes you just go full-on nuclear in the case of Batgirl. Luckily, we don’t anticipate...
James Gunn suggests that he may not be bidding farewell to the MCU forever

Even before he was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn was hardly shy in admitting that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would mark the end of his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s marquee band of irreverent cosmic misfits. Given that Kevin Feige was the first person...
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
Ben Affleck’s new production company could spell the end for Batman

The news surrounding whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to play the role of DC’s iconic caped vigilante has been a confusing one for some time. It was thought that the actor was done with the role after the disastrous Justice League reviews and reception but after videos emerged of the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it would appear not. However, in light of the actor’s recent career change, he could finally be done for good.
‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks silence on that huge epilogue surprise

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead aired its series finale tonight, and appropriately titled “Rest In Peace,” the episode said goodbye to a story we’ve been following for 11 exciting seasons. Being a fan of a series...
Latest Gaming News: ‘Injustice 3’ along with a release date for ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ might be revealed soon

In today’s gaming news roundup, Ed Boon has hinted that we might be getting an Injustice 3 while Hideki Kamiya might have announced Bayonetta 4. But that’s not all, as Ubisoft is making a return to Steam and a report has emerged claiming that we might get the release date for the highly anticipated, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards later this year.
Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks

Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
Did Dimple actually die in Mob Psycho 100 III?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Mob Psycho 100 III anime and manga. Mob Psycho 100 III is currently airing its third season, and with great power comes great responsibility — at least that’s what Dimple would think. Dimple, also known as God Dimple, is a character that was introduced in the series’ very first season as an antagonist. This self-entitled evil spirit led a cult of people, who were brainwashed into believing in a god-like omnipotent entity, namely, Dimple himself. Through ups and downs, Dimple was defeated by Mob, forced to grow closer to the overpowered boy, while following his own agenda of using Mob’s powers to benefit his goal of becoming a God.
Daniel Craig speaks out on rumors he’s been secretly cast in a major MCU role

During the buildup to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors ran rampant that virtually every actor in Hollywood (regardless of whether they’d even appeared in a Marvel movie or not) was being lined up for a top secret cameo, and Daniel Craig was among that number. In...
If you’ve ever wanted to see a ‘King Arthur’ franchise from The Daily Wire, your prayers have been answered

Despite being one of the most enduring legends in history, King Arthur hasn’t exactly had the best run of luck on the big screen throughout the 21st Century. Antoine Fuqua’s gritty and grounded origin story may have featured a stacked cast of established and rising talent, but it was roundly panned by critics and under-performed at the box office. Guy Ritchie’s Legend of the Sword was awful, and wound up as one of the biggest box office bombs in history, while Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would be King tanked hard as well.
Fans dare get their hopes up after new look at Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’

After a brief appearance at the end of the first season of the Loki series, Jonathan Majors is back as Kang The Conqueror in the third movie in the Ant-Man series, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Fans got a glimpse of the character in the trailer for the film, but a new image showing him interacting with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang has everyone’s hopes shooting for the sky.

