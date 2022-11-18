ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspect on loose following multi-county chase of stolen vehicle

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement are searching for a person they say ran off following a chase through Bladen and Sampson County. The pursuit began Sunday evening when the Elizabethtown Police received a hit on a possible stolen vehicle using its license plate reader system. Police caught up...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine near Bladen County day care

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a day care facility. 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie was taken into custody on November 18th. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Rhodie at a house on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. Warrants...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged with attempted murder, arson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson, among other charges. The Wilmington Police Department responded to a home in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning and found the house engulfed in flames. They quickly...
cbs17

Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
Laurinburg Exchange

Four arrested on drug charges

GIBSON — A search warrant Monday has led to the arrest of four people. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted on a home on Frances Road. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, stolen firearms and a stolen ATV.
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
wpde.com

7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
cbs17

Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene retracts request for $170K payout from Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Board of Commissioners in Columbus County was set to discuss a more than $100,000 request from the former and future sheriff at Monday night’s meeting. Jody Greene requested $170,000 of payment for more than 2,400 comp time hours, 11 administrative hours, and...
WBTW News13

Scotland County deputies: Meth, stolen guns, ATV found during search warrant

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies said they found meth, stolen guns and a stolen ATV Monday during a search warrant, according to a news release. Four people were charged as a result of the search, according to the sheriff’s office. James Young II, of Gibson Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Maintain […]

