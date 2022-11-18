Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect on loose following multi-county chase of stolen vehicle
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement are searching for a person they say ran off following a chase through Bladen and Sampson County. The pursuit began Sunday evening when the Elizabethtown Police received a hit on a possible stolen vehicle using its license plate reader system. Police caught up...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine near Bladen County day care
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a day care facility. 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie was taken into custody on November 18th. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Rhodie at a house on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. Warrants...
FOX8 News
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in North Carolina, police say
Officers said their K9 helped them find a 'huge amount' of narcotics.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged with attempted murder, arson
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson, among other charges. The Wilmington Police Department responded to a home in the 1200 block of S. 8th Street just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning and found the house engulfed in flames. They quickly...
Police: Three wanted for attempting to break into vehicles, home
CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW)- Three people are wanted after police say they attempted to break into multiple vehicles and at least one home. That’s according to the Horry County Police Department. In a release, HCPD says the incident happened in the area of Waterford Plantation over the weekend of November 20. The three people are […]
cbs17
Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
Ecstasy, opioids, marijuana found during traffic stop, deputies say; NC man arrested
A man was arrested and charged after more than 80 grams of marijuana and other drugs were found during a traffic stop, Bladen County deputies said.
Laurinburg Exchange
Four arrested on drug charges
GIBSON — A search warrant Monday has led to the arrest of four people. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was conducted on a home on Frances Road. During the search, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, stolen firearms and a stolen ATV.
wpde.com
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
cbs17
Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
One of two Raeford fraudsters caught
RAEFORD — One of the two Raeford individuals who fraudulently used a debit card has been taken into custody. On Nov. 17 Amy E
wpde.com
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
wpde.com
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
cbs17
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene retracts request for $170K payout from Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Board of Commissioners in Columbus County was set to discuss a more than $100,000 request from the former and future sheriff at Monday night’s meeting. Jody Greene requested $170,000 of payment for more than 2,400 comp time hours, 11 administrative hours, and...
ABC11 Eyewitness News
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
WBTW News13
Scotland County deputies: Meth, stolen guns, ATV found during search warrant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies said they found meth, stolen guns and a stolen ATV Monday during a search warrant, according to a news release. Four people were charged as a result of the search, according to the sheriff’s office. James Young II, of Gibson Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Maintain […]
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
