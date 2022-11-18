Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
fourfourtwo.com
"Game's gone!" – Fans notice strange detail on the referee's shirt during England vs Iran
Many World Cup fans have been left stunned by a strange and apparently new addition to the referees' shirts for Qatar 2022 – including the man in charge for England's 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game. Brazilian Raphael Claus, who oversaw the Three Lions' first fixture, infuriated...
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban
There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures
Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans. World Cup 2022 has begun with Ecuador beating Qatar – and one fan of the South American nation has used the occasion to taunt the opposition fans about how they won the hosting rights.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Ecuador got screwed out of a goal at the World Cup and Twitter thinks FIFA rigged it
Soccer fans bore witness to the first bad call of the World Cup 2022, and are calling out FIFA for rigging the event based on how horribly Ecuador was screwed over. Has the World Cup actually started if we haven’t seen a bad call that makes everyone on Earth question FIFA?
World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran
England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
Despite Boycott by Others, These Celebrities Are Performing at the World Cup in Qatar
Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook of BTS performed at the opening ceremony, while David Beckham looked on from the stands.
'Our dreams never came true.' These men helped build Qatar's World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and -- he says -- a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage
Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Qatar announcer reveals 67,000 fans at World Cup 2022 opener vs Ecuador.. despite stadium capacity of only 60,000
QATAR'S announcer at the Al Bayt Stadium said a whopping 67,000 people were in attendance to see the curtain raiser for the World Cup, despite the stadium's capacity being just 60,000. The Al Bayt Stadium situated in the North East of Qatar played host to the hosts being beaten 2-0...
