Related
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Maluma Abruptly Leaves Interview Over Question About Qatar World Cup
The World Cup host country has been subject to controversy in part due to the reported deaths of over 6,500 migrant workers since 2010.
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
SB Nation
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer’ at Dry World Cup in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup officially kicked off on Sunday, and fans in the stadium weren’t too pleased with the alcohol policy.
CNBC
'We are very frustrated': World Cup teams in Qatar ax pro-LGBTQ armbands after FIFA threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from the Netherlands' clutch win vs. Senegal
It didn't come easy, but the Netherlands left Al Thumama Stadium with all three points thanks to a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes, including one in stoppage time. Here are three takeaways from the match courtesy of "World Cup Now" analysts Jimmy Conrad, Sacha Kljestan and Warren Barton.
theScore
People who will define the 2022 World Cup
The World Cup is finally here - but not without its share of controversy and backlash. Here, theScore looks at the people who, for better or worse, will have the greatest impact on the tournament in Qatar. Gianni Infantino. As human rights organizations called on FIFA to grant compensation in...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho
Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
SB Nation
Pulisic brilliant assist not enough for USA; Mendy errors doom Senegal
Edouard Mendy continues to search for the form that made him the world’s best goalkeeper in 2021, and unfortunately continues to come up empty in that search. He was culpable in both late goals Senegal conceded against the Netherlands in their first match of the tournament, dooming the Champions of Africa to a 2-0 defeat following a stellar defensive effort that limited the Dutch to few chances and no clear cut opportunities.
theScore
Ecuador opens World Cup with comfortable win over host Qatar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
BBC
Alex Fletcher: Bath City manager says striker's progress has been 'remarkable'
Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital. Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November. The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday. "We're...
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots
Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup only featured 11 shots.
Report: Pep Guardiola Could Swap Premier League For International Football
Despite 47 appearances for Spain's national team during his playing days, Pep Guardiola is yet to manage on the international stage. The Spaniard has, however, had extremely successful spells at clubs Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
BBC
Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment
When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...
