Buzz Williams Calls Aggies 'Sluggish' After Murray State Upsets Texas A&M, 88-79

Texas A&M lost its first game of the season, falling 88-79 to Murray State, in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Texas A&M's perfect start was abruptly ended on Thursday afternoon when the Aggies were defeated by Murray State, 88-79, in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational. It was the first loss of this season for A&M, and head coach Buzz Williams believes that it's a teaching moment, especially from a tempo and effort standpoint.

"I thought [Murray State] had more energy at the beginning," said Williams after the game. "It's arguable that they had more energy from start to finish. I thought we were much better in the second half, relative to energy and toughness. But we were not where we need to be."

It was a tough defeat for the Aggies, who had their sights set on running through the invitational unscathed, Texas A&M currently holds the No. 24 ranking in the AP Top 25, but that will likely change following the Aggies' loss.

The Aggies were led by guards Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV, who scored 16 points and 19 points, respectively. A&M's go-to big man, Henry Coleman III was a shadow of himself, scoring only 2 points and notching six rebounds in the contest.

Murray State had three players score more than 15 points, including guard JaCobi Wood, who poured in 23 points on the afternoon. The Racers outshot the Aggies from everywhere on the court and posted better percentages in every scoring category. The biggest disparity came from beyond the arc, from which the Racers shot 46 percent compared to A&M's 22 percent.

The Aggies will be in action again this Friday afternoon against Colorado when they'll try to bounce back. For Williams and his squad, this game will be crucial for their momentum and to stay above .500.

