Believe The Hype: Potential Legal Action Shanquella Robinson’s Family Could Pursue [WATCH]

 4 days ago

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle

Our legal expert @iamlegallyhype discusses the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson , what legal recourse her family can take, and what needs to happen next in order for any legal justice to be served.

We previously reported that the 25-year-old stylist was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate a birthday. The group of seven friends left from Charlotte, North Carolina, and one day into the trip – Shanquella mysteriously died.

As of November 17th, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of 25-year-old popular North Carolina braider, Shanquella Robinson, who mysteriously died while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

Related: Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video

The federal agency has reportedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play but Shanquella’s autopsy report determined that she died from a broken neck and suffered severe spinal cord injuries, according to BET.com .

Watch the full conversation below & we’ll keep you updated with the latest developments surrounding this case.

