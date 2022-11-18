Caltrans workers honored with Medal of Valor Awards

Gov. Gavin Newsom honored four Caltrans workers with the State Employee Medal of Valor Award, the highest honor California bestows on its public servants.

Caltrans officials said the state recognized four heroic employees who saved the lives of two commuters, a man attempting to end his life, and a fellow worker.

“Our colleagues Travis, Matthew, Ryan, and James performed brave, selfless acts, putting their own lives at risk to help save the lives of others,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “I am proud to join Governor Newsom in celebrating their heroism.”

James Burkhouse

One of the award winners was Caltrans Equipment Operator James Burkhouse, who received the Medal of Valor for his efforts while off duty.

Burkhouse used his experience as a former paramedic to assist an injured driver involved in a head-on collision in April 2020 in rural San Bernardino County.

Local firefighters told the Daily Press that Burkhouse is a former Hinkley resident who served with the SBC Fire Department for 25 years in 1986.

In 2006, Burkhouse worked out of the newly opened SBC Fire Station 53 off Interstate 15 in Baker.

While living in Hinkley, Burkhouse owned five American Belgian Draft horses, which he used to pull a wagon usually filled with children and adults.

Burkhouse and his horse-drawn cart rivaled the one that Anheuser Busch used, the Desert Dispatch reported.

Award winners

Caltrans Equipment Operator Travis Sutton earned the Medal of Valor for his heroic actions to save a woman’s life after her vehicle went over a snow-covered embankment in Butte County in March 2021, performing a dangerous rescue down steep terrain in freezing weather.

Caltrans Highway Maintenance Lead Worker Matthew Piña received the Medal of Valor for saving a man’s life by dissuading him from jumping off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in January 2021.

Caltrans Highway Maintenance Worker Ryan Aguirre earned the Medal of Valor for saving his coworker when an errant vehicle was speeding out of control toward them in November 2020. Aguirre risked his safety by pulling his coworker out from under their maintenance truck just before the crash occurred and, following the collision, offered aid to those injured.

Governor Edmund G. Brown Sr. presented the first Medal of Valor Awards in 1959. Since then, more than 700 state employees have earned that honor for their courage and selflessness in the face of danger.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.