Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters Extinguish Flames in Vacant Commercial Building

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Chinatown, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a burning vacant, two-story commercial building early Friday morning, Nov. 18, in the Chinatown neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

Firefighters arrived at the fire on the 600 block of North Spring Street at approximately 11:34 p.m. Thursday, and began battling the flames initially in offensive mode, then transitioned to defensive mode.

LAFD reported knockdown at 12:19 a.m. Friday morning after returning to offensive mode to fight the remaining fire from inside the structure.

Firefighters defended the exposed three-story building from damage, LAFD reported.

No injuries were reported.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

