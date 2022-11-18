Firefighters Extinguish Flames in Vacant Commercial Building
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a burning vacant, two-story commercial building early Friday morning, Nov. 18, in the Chinatown neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles.
Firefighters arrived at the fire on the 600 block of North Spring Street at approximately 11:34 p.m. Thursday, and began battling the flames initially in offensive mode, then transitioned to defensive mode.
LAFD reported knockdown at 12:19 a.m. Friday morning after returning to offensive mode to fight the remaining fire from inside the structure.
Firefighters defended the exposed three-story building from damage, LAFD reported.
No injuries were reported.
Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN
© 2022 Key News Network
Comments / 0