Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game

Marcus Smart is questionable for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

UPDATE: Smart has been ruled out for Friday's game.

The Boston Celtics will be in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, but for the game, they could be without one of their best players.

2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart is listed as questionable (ankle).

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe , Smart did not participate in shootaround.

Himmelsbach : " Marcus Smart isn’t here at Celtics shootaround in New Orleans. He’s getting medical treatment on his ankle and an update on his status for tonight will come later."

Smart missed his first game of the season on Wednesday evening against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, the Celtics were able to pick up a massive win on the road (126-101).

On the season, Smart is averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 14 games.

The Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA, as they are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and are 12-3 in their first 15 games.

On the road, they have a 6-2 record in eight games away from Massachusetts.

After making the NBA Finals in 2022, they again look like a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Pelicans, they enter the night with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have a 5-2 record in seven games in Louisiana.