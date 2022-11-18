Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better

When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques.

“I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”

And it doesn’t have to be about Morant.

“As far as my teammates, everybody know I’m going to fire back about them as well,” Morant said.

The latest test came when NBA hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley said Morant’s next step as a player is making his teammates better.

Many people around the Grizzlies feel that Morant already does that. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called Barkley’s comments “nonsense,” and Morant’s teammates — Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. — both defended Morant.

After only saying “knee pads” in a tweet that responded to Barkley’s thoughts, Morant said more on Friday morning.

“I feel like nobody can tell me what I do and don’t do besides my teammates,” Morant said. “Those guys said it. An outsider who never been in our locker room, never played in a game with us said I don’t make my teammates better, but my teammates say it all the time. There you go. Knee pads.”

Morant is averaging 29.3 points and 6.8 assists per game this season. Memphis (9-6) is 0-2 when Morant doesn't play.

