Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Oklahoma City, police said. On Saturday, police responded to a scene near 112th Street and Greystone Avenue where there were reports of a shooting. Police said they received calls from neighbors that a person fired shots at the home and a vehicle in front of the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Luther police arrest armed Harrah man who was allegedly assaulting woman

An armed Harrah man was arrested Sunday after police responded to an incident where he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Luther police said officers responded to Oakpond Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Police found the man, identified as Jimmy Rhodes, riding a bike near NE 122nd, just west of County...
LUTHER, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Investigating Cause Of Duplex Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters are investigating the cause of a duplex fire on the Southwest side of the metro on Sunday. Crews say when they arrived at the home along Southwest 86th and May, heavy smoke was pouring out of the attic and garage. Authorities said two people were inside when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

