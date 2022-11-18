Read full article on original website
KOCO
Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
KOCO
Homeowner in north Oklahoma City has different experience with porch pirate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too often this time of year, porch pirates take delivered packages that don’t belong to them. This time, a homeowner in north Oklahoma City had a different experience with a thief. It’s a common snatch-and-grab crime, but in this case, it’s not about what the...
Police seek clues in northeast Oklahoma City shootout
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
OKCPD: Standoff following assault report ends peacefully
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a brief standoff on the city's northwest side Monday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.
okcfox.com
DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
okcfox.com
Man accused in fatal crash that killed Oklahoma City police officer dies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man accused in a fatal crash that killed an off-duty Oklahoma City police officer has died. FOX 25 confirmed that Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. passed away. It's unclear how he died. The fatal crash happened in the early morning hours of September 29 on...
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after shooting in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Oklahoma City, police said. On Saturday, police responded to a scene near 112th Street and Greystone Avenue where there were reports of a shooting. Police said they received calls from neighbors that a person fired shots at the home and a vehicle in front of the home.
Four dead, one hurt after alleged hostage situation in Kingfisher Co.
An investigation is underway in Kingfisher County after four people were found dead and another hurt following a violent attack at a marijuana grow farm.
okcfox.com
Luther police arrest armed Harrah man who was allegedly assaulting woman
An armed Harrah man was arrested Sunday after police responded to an incident where he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Luther police said officers responded to Oakpond Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Police found the man, identified as Jimmy Rhodes, riding a bike near NE 122nd, just west of County...
KTUL
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
Man Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC; Transported To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the street,...
okcfox.com
OUPD: Intoxicated man arrested after assaulting police officer during Bedlam game
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Officers with the University of Oklahoma Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a non-OUPD officer and resisted arrest during the Bedlam game on Saturday. OUPD were called to the east side of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to assist with crowd control,...
Oklahoma man arrested for girlfriend’s murder
Officers were called to a home following a possible stabbing in Sapulpa.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
News On 6
OKCFD Investigating Cause Of Duplex Fire In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters are investigating the cause of a duplex fire on the Southwest side of the metro on Sunday. Crews say when they arrived at the home along Southwest 86th and May, heavy smoke was pouring out of the attic and garage. Authorities said two people were inside when...
Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office Presents Underage Alcohol Charge Against Stitt’s Son
A night at a haunted house in Guthrie turned into a criminal charge for Governor Stitt’s son. Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Oct. 31 found beer inside 20-year-old Drew Stitt’s truck and a box of firearms and ammunition was discovered in the parking lot next to truck.
“I’m just in pain,” OU senior says altercation with police left him with broken wrists
An OU student is dealing with multiple injuries and charges after an altercation with University of Oklahoma police at Saturday’s Bedlam game between OU and OSU.
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits OSU-OKC Fire Academy
Malcolm Tubbs visits the OSU-OKC Fire Academy to learn how to be a firefighter. He talked with instructor James Herman to learn what it takes to become a firefighter.
