Cortez, CO

‘Tis The Season for Giving

By Montezuma Local News
Montezuma Local News
Montezuma Local News
 4 days ago

An effort to inspire generosity in Southwest Colorado is underway. Gift requests and donations are being accepted for The Giving Tree in Mancos. Calling all Santa Claus impersonators, it's time to prove who has the best beard. You're watching the "Local News Roundup", brought to you by the Lor Foundation and Big O Tires. I'm Wendy Graham Settle. The Mancos Giving Tree is back to help families in our town celebrate the holidays. Members of the community can pick up tags that are filled with the items that help make the holidays brighter for those in need. Tags will be available starting Thanksgiving week in various locations around town. Trees will be located at P and D Grocery, the Dolores State Bank, Zuma Natural Foods, and Mancos Public Library. The Giving Tree is also accepting financial contributions and wrapping supplies. Those can be dropped off at Colorado Ranch and Home Realty, The Artisans, and Coldwell Banker. Learn more at mancosvalleyresources.com, and search The Giving Tree. It's time to prove once and for all, who has the best beard. Start growing out your facial hair for the Freestyle Beard and Mustache Exhibition and Contest. It's taking place on Friday, December 2nd at ZU Gallery in Cortez. If you don't have any facial hair, there's no need to fret, because there will be categories for you too. The faux whisker category welcomes all genders to craft a beard and pair it with a costume. Kids are also encouraged to make a beard or mustache and enter the kids' fake creative category. Other categories include longest beard, best mustache, and craziest beard. Early entry costs $10, kids compete for free. You can see the list of categories and enter online at zugallery.com. The Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado is spearheading a regional effort to increase donations to local nonprofits during this years' Colorado Gives Day through Southwest Colorado Gives. Colorado Gives Day is a day of giving to Colorado-based nonprofits, held on the first Tuesday of December. This year, Colorado Gives Day is December 6th. Last year, $55 million were raised for nonprofits across Colorado. This year, donations opened on November 1st, and will continue through December 6th. Southwest Colorado Gives is aiming to raise at least $550,000 for over 100 nonprofits in La Plata, Archuleta, and Montezuma counties with the goal of keeping donation money local. To learn about which organizations are participating in Colorado Gives Day or to donate, visit swcogives.org. That's it for this week's "Local News Roundup." I'm Wendy Graham settle, thank you for watching.

Read more local news from LNN. Durango, CO ; Telluride, CO ; Montezuma County, CO (Cortez, Dolores and Moncos) ; Farmington, NM .

Comments / 1

Montezuma Local News

Montezuma Local News

Cortez, CO
ABOUT

Montezuma Local News is committed to creating and broadcasting local news about Cortez and Montezuma County, Colorado that celebrates our local community, as well as success stories on businesses and people doing great things in the region. You can find us here, or on our online news portal, as well as on Facebook, Youtube and through email news updates. Visit our website at https://montezumalocal.news to learn more.

 https://montezumalocal.news

