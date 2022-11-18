‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes Open Up About Monica + Kayce Naming Their Son John [Interview]

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares How Season 5 Explains Kayce’s Vision Quest [Interview]
Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 premiere did not give fans too much insight into what Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) Vision Quest meant at the end of Season 4, but in a new interview, Grimes says more understanding is coming. Season 4 ended with Kayce undergoing a days-long Native American ritual that...
‘Yellowstone': Ryan Bingham Shares How Walker Knife Scene Went Horribly Wrong
On Yellowstone, Walker has flirted with death several times, but a near-fatal fight between him and bunkhouse veteran Lloyd was most unexpected. Fans may recall the older cowboy turning and flinging a knife at the guy who just took his girlfriend. It happened during Ep. 6 of Season 4, titled...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Knows Fans Want Walker Sent to the Train Station
On Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham's character Walker is a pot-stirrer. During a new interview, the actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admits he's well-aware of a large population that would love to see his character killed, but he swears it's not his fault. "I think he is a loyal guy," Bingham...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0