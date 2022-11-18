Read full article on original website
Krampus Events Across Louisiana For 2022
What would the Christmas season be without a visit from Krampus? Probably a little boring. But the residents of Louisiana won't have to find out this year, because there are going to be plenty of Krampus events all over the state this year. So what is Krampus? The concept isn't...
Are Any Of These Christmas Cryptids Here In Louisiana?
Christmas cryptids? Oh yeah. Christmastime isn't just Santa Claus and reindeer, legends from all over the globe include witches, goblins, monsters, and cannibals. There are plenty of people in the United States who've heard of Krampus now, since he's got his own movie and is referenced in various shows and books, but he's not the only monster who occupies the Christmas season. There's Jólakötturinn, Kallikantzaros, and Mr. Bingle.
People Go Nuts as Veteran Dog Eats Free Meal At Texas Roadhouse
We recently honored Veterans around the nation. Thousands of restaurants participated by offering free meals to Veterans on the special day. But lots of attention is now focused on a Veteran K-9 who got a free meal at a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. @bigwill1997 Veteran Dog Gets Free Meal At Texas...
