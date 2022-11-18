Read full article on original website
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
Surprise Knife Attack on the Side of Road Kills Louisiana DOTD Worker
I have never made any bones about it. The Louisiana Motorist Assistance Patrol or MAP, could very well be the single greatest operation ever developed by our government. At absolutely no charge, MAP will provide stranded motorists with the following:. Provide one gallon of fuel. Change a flat tire. Jump...
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
wrkf.org
How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
americanmilitarynews.com
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Tell Will Sutton a conservative Black candidate can win statewide
Please inform Will Sutton it takes only one paragraph to tell a Black woman or man what is needed to attempt to attain a Louisiana statewide office. We do not need a detailed history of Black statewide office holders in other states in the union. In Louisiana, the Black woman...
Man sentenced in $340,000 credit card scheme across multiple states including Louisiana
A California man has been sentenced after conducting fraudulent purchases at Home Depots across multiple states, including Louisiana.
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k+ Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Parolee Arrested in Connection with $14k Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on November 18, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport, Louisiana man after reportedly discovering illegal drugs, packing material, and a handgun in his residence. Caddo narcotics...
WacoTrib.com
Man won't face death if convicted of slayings of 8 in Ohio
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016.
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
WacoTrib.com
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City...
KTBS
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana using data from Fish & Wildlife Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
WDSU
Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
