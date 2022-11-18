ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
Man won't face death if convicted of slayings of 8 in Ohio

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight members of a family in southern Ohio will not face the death penalty if convicted. Closing arguments are scheduled next week in the Pike County trial of 31-year-old George Wagner IV. He was arrested along with three of his relatives more than two years after seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancee of one of them were shot to death in several different locations in August 2016.
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
Louisiana man convicted of raping police informant

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana jury has convicted a career criminal of raping a police informant who had been sent into a drug house in a sting that went unmonitored and unprotected by law enforcement. Antonio D. Jones was found guilty Thursday of two counts of third-degree rape...
