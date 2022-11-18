Read full article on original website
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion
As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $42M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Coinbase
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $42,319,112 worth of Ethereum off Coinbase. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary IPO To Push US Shares Higher, Says Analyst
H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.00. While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has created strong tailwinds for Yatra operations, and shares, the analyst has some concerns macro headwinds may begin to challenge the recovery in 2023.
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023
Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
Putin Had To Reportedly 'Scale Back' After Jammers Installed For Ukraine Disrupted Russia's Own Systems
In the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin‘s forces suffered “electronic fratricide” after Russian jammers installed for disrupting Ukraine’s air-defense radars and communications links jammed their own communications. What Happened: The problem became so critical that the Russian army had to stop disrupting Ukrainian...
Kremlin Says It Will Bring to Justice Those Responsible for Alleged Execution of Surrendered Russian Soldiers
(Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime. Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?
Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Someone Just Sent $106M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet
What happened: $106,435,769 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xf774da4418c6dca3051f0e7570829b24214e730b. $106 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xeb407c85e8ee7c2eadabf556b3f3198714f9a43e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures
Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
Meta Platforms Denies Zuckerberg Plans To Resign: What You Need To Know
Meta Platforms Inc META denied a report Tuesday that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to resign as early as next year amid the company losing billions on its Metaverse investments. What Happened: The report, published by The Leak, which reports on rumors in politics and tech, cited unnamed...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Crude Oil Surges 2%; Best Buy Posts Upbeat Earnings
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.83% to 33,981.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 11,065.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.69% to 3,977.00. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 2.3%...
Salesforce Analyst Slashes Price Target By 14% To Reflect Broad-Based Macro Concerns In Front-Office Software
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Salesforce Inc CRM with an Overweight and reduced the price target from $220 to $190. Macro concerns are becoming more broad-based across front-office software this earnings season. With Salesforce's recently lowered numbers on its FQ2 call, investor debate around the ROY setup has intensified.
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
Investment Strategy Monthly Insights, November 2022
Geopolitical risks declined somewhat as the U.S. and China resumed dialogue at the G20 summit in Bali. Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping seem to be working on finding common ground, which could lead to healthier competition on technology. The drop in the U.S. dollar coupled with a declining risk-off environment bode well for the Tech sector’s investment backdrop. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, rose more than 8% the day after the Biden-Xi meeting.1 China’s latest initiatives to rescue its real estate market and ease COVID-19 restrictions could further boost growth prospects and earnings expectations, potentially triggering a sustained rebound in Chinese equities.
