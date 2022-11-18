ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion

As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $42M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Coinbase

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $42,319,112 worth of Ethereum off Coinbase. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary IPO To Push US Shares Higher, Says Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.00. While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has created strong tailwinds for Yatra operations, and shares, the analyst has some concerns macro headwinds may begin to challenge the recovery in 2023.
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?

Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Someone Just Sent $106M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $106,435,769 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xf774da4418c6dca3051f0e7570829b24214e730b. $106 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xeb407c85e8ee7c2eadabf556b3f3198714f9a43e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
Meta Platforms Denies Zuckerberg Plans To Resign: What You Need To Know

Meta Platforms Inc META denied a report Tuesday that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to resign as early as next year amid the company losing billions on its Metaverse investments. What Happened: The report, published by The Leak, which reports on rumors in politics and tech, cited unnamed...
Crude Oil Surges 2%; Best Buy Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.83% to 33,981.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 11,065.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.69% to 3,977.00. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 2.3%...
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
Investment Strategy Monthly Insights, November 2022

Geopolitical risks declined somewhat as the U.S. and China resumed dialogue at the G20 summit in Bali. Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping seem to be working on finding common ground, which could lead to healthier competition on technology. The drop in the U.S. dollar coupled with a declining risk-off environment bode well for the Tech sector’s investment backdrop. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, rose more than 8% the day after the Biden-Xi meeting.1 China’s latest initiatives to rescue its real estate market and ease COVID-19 restrictions could further boost growth prospects and earnings expectations, potentially triggering a sustained rebound in Chinese equities.
