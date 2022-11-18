The USF Bulls fired coach Jeff Scott earlier this month. He left USF with a 4-26 overall record, including a 1-19 mark in conference play. Only one of USF's wins during his tenure was against an FBS opponent. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times released his latest candidates list, as Bulls AD Michael Kelly said he wants a proven recruiter in Florida and someone with head coaching experience. Ex-UCF and Nebraska coach Scott Frost and current Indiana coach Tom Allen were evaluated as notable potential candidates.

