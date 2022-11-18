ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, FL

Scorebook Live

Niemann, Celestin help Lake Minneola rout Winter Haven

MINNEOLA, Fla. – If Lake Minneola wants to make it to the Class 4Suburban state semifinals, the Hawks must complete a Region 2 sweep of Polk County foes. Quinn Niemann helped the Hawks defeat their second Polk County foe Friday, throwing for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-14 rout of Winter ...
MINNEOLA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Historic season comes to an end

ZEPHYRHILLS — The greatest season in Lecanto football history came to a close Friday night. The Panthers ran up against an outstanding Zephyrhills team and fell 21-0 to the Bulldogs in a Class 3S Region 2 semifinal contest.
LECANTO, FL
247Sports

USF coaching search: Scott Frost, Tom Allen named potential candidates for opening by Tampa Bay Times

The USF Bulls fired coach Jeff Scott earlier this month. He left USF with a 4-26 overall record, including a 1-19 mark in conference play. Only one of USF's wins during his tenure was against an FBS opponent. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times released his latest candidates list, as Bulls AD Michael Kelly said he wants a proven recruiter in Florida and someone with head coaching experience. Ex-UCF and Nebraska coach Scott Frost and current Indiana coach Tom Allen were evaluated as notable potential candidates.
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL

Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete to host Tampa Bay’s largest World Cup watch party

Unlike those catching the games live from Qatar, there will be beer. The Tampa Bay area’s biggest World Cup watch party is coming to St. Petersburg this month in Williams Park downtown. Three days of watch parties are scheduled for Nov. 21, 25 and 29 with live match broadcasts...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Cloudy, cool, rainy all day today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It might be a good day to stay inside and watch holiday movies. Light to moderate rain will spread across the state all day today. Rain chances go up to 70% this afternoon, and highs will only be in the mid 60s with little to no sunshine expected. The rain slowly […]
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

5 Bucks Drinkery heads to Pinellas Park

November 19, 2022 - After 12 years as a downtown St. Peterburg staple, 5 Bucks Drinkery will open a second location. According to a Friday afternoon social media announcement, the establishment will take over the former Pete & Shorty’s space at 7402 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park. Owners plan to host a grand opening celebration in January.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snowcat Ridge: Florida snow park now open for 2022 season

DADE CITY, Fla. - Snow is in the forecast for Florida – because Snowcat Ridge is back for the 2022 season in Dade City!. The outdoor attraction – which claims to be Florida's only alpine snow park with "real" snow – was supposed to open last week but got pushed back due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
DADE CITY, FL

