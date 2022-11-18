Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Victorian Christmas Stroll Coming To Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Brandon Ballet Brings the Nutcracker to Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Athlete of the Week: Clearwater Central Catholic senior Brooke Green scores final point to secure team's victory
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Moments like celebrating state championships don’t just happen. A lot of hard work and hundreds of hours of practice go into winning titles. Senior Brooke Green’s final point started the celebration for Clearwater Central Catholic, one that the Marauders had been dreaming of for a long time.
Niemann, Celestin help Lake Minneola rout Winter Haven
MINNEOLA, Fla. – If Lake Minneola wants to make it to the Class 4Suburban state semifinals, the Hawks must complete a Region 2 sweep of Polk County foes. Quinn Niemann helped the Hawks defeat their second Polk County foe Friday, throwing for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-14 rout of Winter ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic season comes to an end
ZEPHYRHILLS — The greatest season in Lecanto football history came to a close Friday night. The Panthers ran up against an outstanding Zephyrhills team and fell 21-0 to the Bulldogs in a Class 3S Region 2 semifinal contest.
247Sports
USF coaching search: Scott Frost, Tom Allen named potential candidates for opening by Tampa Bay Times
The USF Bulls fired coach Jeff Scott earlier this month. He left USF with a 4-26 overall record, including a 1-19 mark in conference play. Only one of USF's wins during his tenure was against an FBS opponent. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times released his latest candidates list, as Bulls AD Michael Kelly said he wants a proven recruiter in Florida and someone with head coaching experience. Ex-UCF and Nebraska coach Scott Frost and current Indiana coach Tom Allen were evaluated as notable potential candidates.
Bay News 9
Gibbs’ Jonathan Miller combines passion for swimming and music
ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Jonathan Miller says he has always loved the challenge of swimming. “The main one, you’re racing against is yourself,” said Miller, who recently broke Gibbs High School’s record in the 200 meter freestyle. What You Need To Know. Gibbs High School's Jonathan...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL
Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
Bay Rocket: New speedboat tour launches in Tampa
Tampa's newest attraction can cure any thrill-seeker's need for speed.
Crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
An evening crash is snarling traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete to host Tampa Bay’s largest World Cup watch party
Unlike those catching the games live from Qatar, there will be beer. The Tampa Bay area’s biggest World Cup watch party is coming to St. Petersburg this month in Williams Park downtown. Three days of watch parties are scheduled for Nov. 21, 25 and 29 with live match broadcasts...
Cloudy, cool, rainy all day today
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It might be a good day to stay inside and watch holiday movies. Light to moderate rain will spread across the state all day today. Rain chances go up to 70% this afternoon, and highs will only be in the mid 60s with little to no sunshine expected. The rain slowly […]
stpetecatalyst.com
5 Bucks Drinkery heads to Pinellas Park
November 19, 2022 - After 12 years as a downtown St. Peterburg staple, 5 Bucks Drinkery will open a second location. According to a Friday afternoon social media announcement, the establishment will take over the former Pete & Shorty’s space at 7402 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park. Owners plan to host a grand opening celebration in January.
police1.com
Video: Fla. trooper gets award after driving cruiser head-on into drunk driver to save runners
TAMPA, Fla. — Prior to trooper Toni Schuck accepting her “Back the Blue” award at the 4th annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards, a video reel recounted the details of her harrowing tale of heroism. Earlier this year, Schuck used her patrol car to crash head-on into a drunk driver’s vehicle, which nearly struck several runners in a nearby road race.
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Snowcat Ridge: Florida snow park now open for 2022 season
DADE CITY, Fla. - Snow is in the forecast for Florida – because Snowcat Ridge is back for the 2022 season in Dade City!. The outdoor attraction – which claims to be Florida's only alpine snow park with "real" snow – was supposed to open last week but got pushed back due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
Comments / 0