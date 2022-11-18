ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter employees who agreed to go ‘hardcore’ still laid off: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Apparently, even agreeing to go “extremely hardcore” wasn’t enough to save some Twitter employees from losing their jobs. Last week, Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out a company-wide email demanding that employees check “yes” and commit to “long hours at high intensity” or effectively, to resign from the […]
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Jim Cramer Says China's Vaccines 'Don't Work' But Xi Won't Admit It

COVID-19 cases have spiked in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in Beijing. Jim Cramer says China's vaccines aren't working and Xi has the ability to change that. COVID-19 cases have spiked again in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in the nation's capital. Jim Cramer has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't telling the whole story.
Easing inflation is improving consumer sentiment. Here's what it means for Utah businesses

With inflation easing (though prices are still higher now than they were last year), consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% in October, their biggest monthly gain since February, the Commerce Department reported last week. Here’s what that means for Utah and if holiday shoppers may find good deals this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Crude Oil Surges 2%; Best Buy Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.83% to 33,981.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 11,065.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.69% to 3,977.00. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 2.3%...
Investment Strategy Monthly Insights, November 2022

Geopolitical risks declined somewhat as the U.S. and China resumed dialogue at the G20 summit in Bali. Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping seem to be working on finding common ground, which could lead to healthier competition on technology. The drop in the U.S. dollar coupled with a declining risk-off environment bode well for the Tech sector’s investment backdrop. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, rose more than 8% the day after the Biden-Xi meeting.1 China’s latest initiatives to rescue its real estate market and ease COVID-19 restrictions could further boost growth prospects and earnings expectations, potentially triggering a sustained rebound in Chinese equities.
FLORIDA STATE
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings

HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
AbbVie Finalizes To Pay Around $2.4B In Settlement Against US Opioid Lawsuits

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc ABBV have finalized the settlement's terms worth over $6.6 billion to resolve several lawsuits by U.S. state and local governments over the marketing of opioid painkillers. Under the deals, first announced in July, Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion, including a...
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

