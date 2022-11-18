Read full article on original website
KRON4 News
Twitter employees who agreed to go ‘hardcore’ still laid off: reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Apparently, even agreeing to go “extremely hardcore” wasn’t enough to save some Twitter employees from losing their jobs. Last week, Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out a company-wide email demanding that employees check “yes” and commit to “long hours at high intensity” or effectively, to resign from the […]
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Trump Snubs Elon Musk's Invite, Bog Iger Back As Boss, Biden Not Favored For Rerun And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Even as the market meanders to a seasonally slow period, there was no dearth of news flow over the weekend. The spotlight was on Twitter’s reinstatements of several banned personalities and discussions regarding the near-term market outlook, while the news on the FTX controversy tapered off. Here's a recap...
iPhone Might Be The Best Choice If You Are Looking At The Fastest 5G Phone, Says Research
A new study has found that Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are significantly ahead of smartphones operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, in terms of fastest 5G speed in the U.S. and U.K. What Happened: On Monday, Ookla, an internet connectivity testing company, published a report providing insights on the...
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
JD.Com Goes Aggressive On China's Common Prosperity Drive After Alibaba, Tencent
JD.Com, Inc JD slashed salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% - 20% and diverted some of those savings toward a $1.4 billion employee benefits fund, aligning China's No. 2 online retailer with Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" campaign to share the wealth. JD.com founder Richard Liu will donate 100 million...
Jeff Bezos Could Buy Every U.S. Household A New 'Large-Screen TV' And Still Have More Money Than Mark Zuckerberg
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos has been making his predictions for the U.S. economy clear. The billionaire told his followers on Twitter to “batten down the hatches” last month in response to a CNBC clip of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicting there’s a good chance of a recession.
Jim Cramer Says China's Vaccines 'Don't Work' But Xi Won't Admit It
COVID-19 cases have spiked in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in Beijing. Jim Cramer says China's vaccines aren't working and Xi has the ability to change that. COVID-19 cases have spiked again in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in the nation's capital. Jim Cramer has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't telling the whole story.
Warren Buffett's Favorite Housing Metric Just Flashed A Major Signal: What To Watch In The Housing Market
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett once explained one of the metrics he watches for a reversal in the housing market is a reduction of housing starts. The Oracle of Omaha said in 2010 that sometimes a “bad number” for housing starts is a good thing...
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Easing inflation is improving consumer sentiment. Here's what it means for Utah businesses
With inflation easing (though prices are still higher now than they were last year), consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% in October, their biggest monthly gain since February, the Commerce Department reported last week. Here’s what that means for Utah and if holiday shoppers may find good deals this season.
Crude Oil Surges 2%; Best Buy Posts Upbeat Earnings
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.83% to 33,981.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 11,065.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.69% to 3,977.00. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 2.3%...
Investment Strategy Monthly Insights, November 2022
Geopolitical risks declined somewhat as the U.S. and China resumed dialogue at the G20 summit in Bali. Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping seem to be working on finding common ground, which could lead to healthier competition on technology. The drop in the U.S. dollar coupled with a declining risk-off environment bode well for the Tech sector’s investment backdrop. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, rose more than 8% the day after the Biden-Xi meeting.1 China’s latest initiatives to rescue its real estate market and ease COVID-19 restrictions could further boost growth prospects and earnings expectations, potentially triggering a sustained rebound in Chinese equities.
Marvell Technology Is Heavily Insulated From Consumer Weakness, Can Outperform Peers In Broader Chip Sector
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley reiterated Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL with an Overweight with a $58 price target. While MRVL will not be able to avoid global macro pressures altogether, he believes the company is heavily insulated from the consumer weakness most pronounced in the current macro softness. When the...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
AbbVie Finalizes To Pay Around $2.4B In Settlement Against US Opioid Lawsuits
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc ABBV have finalized the settlement's terms worth over $6.6 billion to resolve several lawsuits by U.S. state and local governments over the marketing of opioid painkillers. Under the deals, first announced in July, Teva will pay up to $4.25 billion, including a...
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Fact check: China leads the world in coal plant expansion, but post overstates tally
The post misstates a figure from a recent report on China's investment in coal power plants overseas.
