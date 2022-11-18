Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
ifiberone.com
24-year-old gets 6 months in jail in September arson fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail in connection to a September arson fire in Moses Lake. Andrew B. Nuval pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree arson and second-degree burglary. A judge on Monday sentenced Nuval to the recommended sentence of six months behind bars, with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service, according to court records.
ifiberone.com
One person dead, another injured in crash near Ephrata
EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near Ephrata. The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Road B Northwest, between Road 18 Northeast and Road 20 Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says one person died at the scene. Another...
kpq.com
Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake
A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man dies in rollover crash Monday night on SR 17 south of Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 17 about three miles south of Soap Lake. David A. Neilan, 61, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger north on SR 17. He reportedly drove off the highway and then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll multiple times, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Driver facing two counts of vehicular assault in Friday night wreck near Warden
WARDEN — A man charged with vehicular assault in a Friday night wreck near Warden claimed he wasn’t driving at the time. State troopers reported evidence shows otherwise. Timothy Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of vehicular assault, according to court records.
3 hurt after vehicle blows stop sign near Warden; alcohol or drugs suspected
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
ifiberone.com
What sparked the blaze that took out two homes in Othello? Cause revealed by fire marshal
OTHELLO - We now know what caused the blaze that sparked a destructive fire that demolished two homes in Othello on Nov. 5. The fire happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln. The fire started in one home and spread to the other, eventually destroying...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $1 million for juvenile suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile is being held on on $1 million bail after he was charged with assault in Wednesday’s shooting in Othello. The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Othello police. Othello police had responded about 12:45 a.m....
ifiberone.com
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to early Wednesday morning shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting early Wednesday morning in Othello. The suspect was arrested in the Tri-Cities, according to Othello police. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting....
Another juvenile arrested in Kennewick murder investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Authorities have made another arrest in the murder investigation of a Kennewick man. The 14-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop was made on the Benton County Cable Bridge. The boy was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a murder charge. This is the second arrest law enforcement has made...
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to 20 months in prison for May arson fire at Airway Deli Mart near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution in a May arson fire that caused extensive damage to a Moses Lake-area convenience store. Brandon Keith Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson. He...
Jury denies release of Walla Walla child rapist
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A jury in Walla Walla County denied the release of a convicted child rapist after the Washington Attorney General’s Office proved that the man remains dangerous. Justin Mackey, 42, was convicted of three counts of first-degree child rape in Walla Walla County in 1993....
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
Bodies recovered of father, 2 sons who drowned in canoe accident north of Tri-Cities
The family went searching for the Othello man and his sons after they didn’t return home Friday.
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
ifiberone.com
Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected
EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
‘We’re all devastated.’ Business leader who championed Kennewick dies suddenly
Travis Jordan transformed a corner of Kennewick Avenue into a bustling business with connections around the world.
City of Kennewick Collecting Unwanted Bagged Leaves-What You Need to Know
It's that time of year, so many leaves to rake up and get rid of. If you reside in Kennewick, it may interest you to know that Waste Management of Kennewick will take those useless leaves off your hands during your regular garbage day. What do you need to do?
