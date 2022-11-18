ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

KOMO News

Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

24-year-old gets 6 months in jail in September arson fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 24-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail in connection to a September arson fire in Moses Lake. Andrew B. Nuval pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree arson and second-degree burglary. A judge on Monday sentenced Nuval to the recommended sentence of six months behind bars, with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

One person dead, another injured in crash near Ephrata

EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near Ephrata. The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Road B Northwest, between Road 18 Northeast and Road 20 Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says one person died at the scene. Another...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

Man Dead In Late Night Rollover Crash Near Soap Lake

A 61-year-old Ephrata man is dead from single vehicle crash on SR 17 just south of Soap Lake late last night. Troopers say David Neilan was driving a pickup truck northbound on the highway at about 10:15pm when the truck left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled numerous times before coming to a rest on its top.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man dies in rollover crash Monday night on SR 17 south of Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 17 about three miles south of Soap Lake. David A. Neilan, 61, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger north on SR 17. He reportedly drove off the highway and then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll multiple times, according to the state patrol.
SOAP LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver facing two counts of vehicular assault in Friday night wreck near Warden

WARDEN — A man charged with vehicular assault in a Friday night wreck near Warden claimed he wasn’t driving at the time. State troopers reported evidence shows otherwise. Timothy Johnson, a 25-year-old Moses Lake man, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of vehicular assault, according to court records.
WARDEN, WA
NEWStalk 870

‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants

The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected

EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

