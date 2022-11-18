ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Jim Cramer Says China's Vaccines 'Don't Work' But Xi Won't Admit It

COVID-19 cases have spiked in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in Beijing. Jim Cramer says China's vaccines aren't working and Xi has the ability to change that. COVID-19 cases have spiked again in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in the nation's capital. Jim Cramer has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't telling the whole story.
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion

As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Putin's Army 'Struggling With The Military Realities' In Ukraine: UK Intelligence

Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting his war in Ukraine are "struggling with the military realities" in the Luhansk region, as per U.K.'s Intelligence. What Happened: Britain's Ministry of Defence has suggested in its daily intelligence report on the Ukraine war suggested that the Russian army is struggling to maintain "a credible defense" along part of its front line.
What's Going On With Oil Today?

Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with crude futures gaining 1.34%. The move comes after Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister on Monday denied reports suggesting Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members were considering an output hike of 500,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia's denial of an output increase overshadowed demand...
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?

Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
Intuit's Prime Products Likely To Support Revenue Growth, FCF Margins For Nearly A Decade, Analyst Says

Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Intuit Inc INTU with an Outperform rating and a price target of $500. Hilliker writes Intuit is in the early stages of embedding more profound cross-functional innovation and value across QuickBooks, MailChimp, Credit Karma, and TurboTax. He expects them to support double-digit revenue growth and free cash flow margins for nearly a decade.
Intel's PC Share Gains Offset By Server Headwinds, Analyst Says

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reinstated Intel Corp INTC with a Neutral and $32 price target following the Mobileye Global Inc MBLY IPO. Since the last rating on INTC on February 18, Rakesh believes INTC has seen increased challenges in both the server and PC markets, with server CPU ramps delayed to 2023 and softening PC demand.
