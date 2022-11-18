Read full article on original website
JD.Com Goes Aggressive On China's Common Prosperity Drive After Alibaba, Tencent
JD.Com, Inc JD slashed salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% - 20% and diverted some of those savings toward a $1.4 billion employee benefits fund, aligning China's No. 2 online retailer with Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" campaign to share the wealth. JD.com founder Richard Liu will donate 100 million...
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
"We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Paul Tudor Jones says. "If all of a sudden he was gone tomorrow ... you'd have this massive rally in risk," Jones says. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely...
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
Jim Cramer Says China's Vaccines 'Don't Work' But Xi Won't Admit It
COVID-19 cases have spiked in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in Beijing. Jim Cramer says China's vaccines aren't working and Xi has the ability to change that. COVID-19 cases have spiked again in China, sparking fresh lockdown measures in the nation's capital. Jim Cramer has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't telling the whole story.
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
Fact check: China leads the world in coal plant expansion, but post overstates tally
The post misstates a figure from a recent report on China's investment in coal power plants overseas.
Marvell Technology Is Heavily Insulated From Consumer Weakness, Can Outperform Peers In Broader Chip Sector
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley reiterated Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL with an Overweight with a $58 price target. While MRVL will not be able to avoid global macro pressures altogether, he believes the company is heavily insulated from the consumer weakness most pronounced in the current macro softness. When the...
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion
As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Putin Had To Reportedly 'Scale Back' After Jammers Installed For Ukraine Disrupted Russia's Own Systems
In the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin‘s forces suffered “electronic fratricide” after Russian jammers installed for disrupting Ukraine’s air-defense radars and communications links jammed their own communications. What Happened: The problem became so critical that the Russian army had to stop disrupting Ukrainian...
Putin's Army 'Struggling With The Military Realities' In Ukraine: UK Intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops fighting his war in Ukraine are "struggling with the military realities" in the Luhansk region, as per U.K.'s Intelligence. What Happened: Britain's Ministry of Defence has suggested in its daily intelligence report on the Ukraine war suggested that the Russian army is struggling to maintain "a credible defense" along part of its front line.
What's Going On With Oil Today?
Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with crude futures gaining 1.34%. The move comes after Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister on Monday denied reports suggesting Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members were considering an output hike of 500,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia's denial of an output increase overshadowed demand...
The 10 Most Shorted ETFs: Which Sectors Saw Short Interest Increase?
Investors often short stocks to hedge positions against long positions or as a way to bet against a particular company. Benzinga provides a look at the most shorted stocks here. Exchange traded funds offer investors a way to get exposure to the overall market, certain sectors or countries by providing...
iPhone Might Be The Best Choice If You Are Looking At The Fastest 5G Phone, Says Research
A new study has found that Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are significantly ahead of smartphones operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, in terms of fastest 5G speed in the U.S. and U.K. What Happened: On Monday, Ookla, an internet connectivity testing company, published a report providing insights on the...
Intuit's Prime Products Likely To Support Revenue Growth, FCF Margins For Nearly A Decade, Analyst Says
Credit Suisse analyst Rich Hilliker initiates coverage on Intuit Inc INTU with an Outperform rating and a price target of $500. Hilliker writes Intuit is in the early stages of embedding more profound cross-functional innovation and value across QuickBooks, MailChimp, Credit Karma, and TurboTax. He expects them to support double-digit revenue growth and free cash flow margins for nearly a decade.
Intel's PC Share Gains Offset By Server Headwinds, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reinstated Intel Corp INTC with a Neutral and $32 price target following the Mobileye Global Inc MBLY IPO. Since the last rating on INTC on February 18, Rakesh believes INTC has seen increased challenges in both the server and PC markets, with server CPU ramps delayed to 2023 and softening PC demand.
