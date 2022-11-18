Read full article on original website
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Ice Cube Confirms Vax Requirement Spurred Exit From Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’
Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...
Here's Why Brad Pitt Is Getting Called Out For Executive Producing The Harvey Weinstein Exposé, "She Said"
"As one of the only people in Hollywood to stand up to Weinstein, in relation to the Gwyneth [Paltrow] situation, he certainly has great respect for the journalists who were also the first ones to stand up to Weinstein."
Exclusive: Anna Delvey Talks Wearing Amazon Sneakers in Prison, Walking in BCBG Heels After Release & Making Money Selling Art
When greeted by Anna Delvey (Sorokin) at her East Village apartment in New York, she’s distinctly different from images from her socialite days — or Julia Garner’s portrayal in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Gone are the 2010s minidresses and platforms; instead, she’s wearing a black Balenciaga sweatsuit and Alexander McQueen sneakers, paired with fresh makeup and her court-ordered ankle monitor. Seated in the artwork-lined living room next to her kitchen — where a statue sits on the stove, as she doesn’t cook — Delvey reminisces on her new lodgings under house arrest, where she awaits ICE deportation proceedings. “I [didn’t] want to spend...
Joanna Gaines Reveals She’s ‘Wrestling With Her Role’ in the Magnolia Business: ‘It Has Become so Intertwined With Who We Are’
Joanna Gaines revealed that she's "wrestling" with her role in the Magnolia business after 20 years of building the brand into an empire with Chip Gaines.
Eminem Battles Spiderman On New Marvel Comic Cover
Eminem will join Spiderman for a friendly albeit rare rap battle with Venom front row and center as Marvel unveils the newest limited-edition variant cover which celebrates the prior release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The highly-anticipated comic debuted in stores this past April. In partnership with hustl., the 5,000 limited print issues will feature art from Salvador Larroca and is currently available for purchase. More from VIBE.comHere's Why Eminem's 'Grand Theft Auto' Movie Was Passed On By Rockstar GamesEminem To Celebrate '8 Mile' Anniversary With Mom's Spaghetti Pop-UpDr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame “I’ve always been...
Letitia Wright Called Out A Journalist For Comparing Her Anti-Vaccine Controversy To Will Smith And Brad Pitt
"This is vile behavior. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I've done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication."
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
