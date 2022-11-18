Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: UND to Host Utah Tech & Cal State Fullerton
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - North Dakota will host Utah Tech in game one of the UND Holiday Tournament on Friday afternoon. Tip-off between the Fighting Hawks and Trailblazers is set for 1 p.m. (CT) inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Fans can follow all the action on Midco Sports, as well as by tuning into Paul Ralston's call on the Home of Economy Radio Network (1440 AM).
fightinghawks.com
Ten Hawks Score in 92-61 Win Over Blue Devils
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Ten players scored for North Dakota in the 92-61 win over Wisconsin-Stout inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Tuesday night. B.J. Omot paced UND (3-3) with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including two makes from deep. It is Omot's highest scoring performance of the young season.
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: No. 20/24 North Dakota to Face No. 9/10 Weber State in FCS First Round
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - North Dakota will visit Weber State on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Wildcats is scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT) at Stewart Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 2 p.m. (CT).
