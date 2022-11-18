GRAND FORKS, N.D. - North Dakota will host Utah Tech in game one of the UND Holiday Tournament on Friday afternoon. Tip-off between the Fighting Hawks and Trailblazers is set for 1 p.m. (CT) inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Fans can follow all the action on Midco Sports, as well as by tuning into Paul Ralston's call on the Home of Economy Radio Network (1440 AM).

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO