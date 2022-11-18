Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29. "90% of us don't have any place to go," one...
kezi.com
Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes. Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and...
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
wholecommunity.news
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concerns
Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. During public comment at the board meeting Nov. 16, a member of the Southeast Neighbors Transportation Committee spoke up.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KDRV
Earthquake at the Coast, tremors active in Lakeview area
LAKEVIEW & BANDON, Ore. -- A check of recent seismic activity for Oregon shows minor weekend earthquakes near Lakeview and a more noticeable earthquake near Oregon's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake this morning west of Bandon registering 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale about 150 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. It also shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake off Oregon's coast yesterday.
kezi.com
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
KGW
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake off Oregon coast Friday morning; no damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at about 7:42 a.m. Friday morning off the Oregon coast, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 120 miles west of Coos Bay, at a depth of about 7 miles. There was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the National Weather Service, and no warnings, watches or advisories were issued.
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KVAL
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
oregontoday.net
Quakes Off South Coast, Nov. 21
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:42 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located 112-miles west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles. On Sunday, Nov. 20, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line, west of Bandon.
beachconnection.net
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
Tri-City Herald
Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools
Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
kptv.com
Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.
Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A fatal crash Sunday evening closed state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and west of Odell Lake, Oregon State Police confirmed. The post Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Comments / 0