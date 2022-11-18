Read full article on original website
A Bryan woman is celebrating 34 years of providing Thanksgiving in the BCS area
BRYAN, Texas — Many decades ago, a Bryan woman had the vision to help those in the need throughout the BCS community. That vision, which eventually became a small gesture of kindness eventually blossomed into a feast for all. For 34 years, Gloria Kennard has been providing thanksgiving to...
College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates...
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).
The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
Texas A&M Traditions Council holds 23rd bonfire remembrance ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday, Nov. 18 will mark the 23rd year of the tragic Texas A&M bonfire collapse that claimed the lives of twelve Aggies in 1999. The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial Center on Texas A&M campus, which is the same time and place the bonfire collapsed 23 years ago.
Dive into spirits with a bourbon Beverage Class in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 16
BRYAN, Texas — Ronin Farm & Restaurant will offer a Bourbon Beverage Class on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant in downtown Bryan. Led by the restaurant's bar manager, participants will be guided through a tasting experience along with a discussion on bourbon recipes, history, tasting notes and more.
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
A&M Consolidated students serve across Bryan-College Station for 'Consol Cares Day'
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 250 students over at A&M Consolidated High School took part in the school’s first ‘Consol Cares Day.’. Gwen Elder, Principal of A&M Consolidated, said the idea came to her and other campus leaders after hosting an author who came to their school and spoke about thriving through struggles.
Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated. In addition to the lighting ceremony,...
Update: BVMMA self-defense class postponed to Dec. 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley MMA will be holding a free hour-long self defense class at their Post Oak Mall location in College Station on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. BVMMA has changed the date of the class from it's original date, Nov. 17 at the same time.
Texas A&M Esports, University reveal plans for new esports facility
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Esports Twitter account revealed Wednesday, Nov. 15 that university President M. Katherine Banks announced that Texas A&M University is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease out a new esports facility. The location under negotiation is reportedly in the...
Texas A&M Student Radio hosts "Save The Music" benefit concert in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's student radio organization, KANM, will host a benefit concert with local bands from the Bryan and College Station area. Each semester, KANM hosts Save The Music as a way for students to interact with community members and musicians that share similar tastes in music while also exposing them to different genres.
Governor Greg Abbott's Small Business Series comes to Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is hosting his Small Business Series at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The Governor's Small Business Series...
City of Bryan announces Broadmoor Drive closures starting Thursday, Nov. 17
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan revealed Wednesday, Nov. 16 via Twitter that sections of Broadmoor Drive will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 17 for signal updates. The roadway is expected to reopen next week starting on Monday, Nov. 21. According to the announcement, all businesses in the...
BTU is preparing for extreme winter weather to prevent a repeat of 2021
BRYAN, Texas — Last year millions lost power throughout Texas, with some freezing to death. Now, Bryan Texas Utilities is taking preventative measures to protect its customers from freezing as it gets cooler in the Brazos Valley. Last week, temperatures dipped under 40 degrees, but a concern of the...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Spidey
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Spidey, a two-year-old Lacy mix that's looking to be adopted. Spidey arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society about a month ago and quickly garnered a reputation as a very friendly and energetic dog who loves to jump for joy. Some may claim it's his signature spidey powers, but regardless of the theories behind his extraordinary abilities, a tall fence would be recommended for his future home. But that doesn't mean that he will be active all the time, as he can make a great couch companion to laze around and watch TV with.
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
Texas A&M Office of the President announces Good Bull Fund for student organizations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Office of the President at Texas A&M announced the establishment of the Good Bull Fund on Monday, Nov. 7 for student organizations across Texas A&M University. In the announcement, Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks noted that "The Good Bull Fund emphasizes our commitment...
Bryan ISD hires new Assistant Director of Safety and Security
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD hires Richard (Rich) Himmel to be the new Assistant Director of Safety and Security at the school district's board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Himmel has spent over 30 years in law enforcement. Prior to this hiring, Himmel served 27 years with the Orange...
Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old from College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old female from College Station. Paris Clark, the missing person, was reportedly last seen in the 300 block of Manuel Drive in College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Clark...
