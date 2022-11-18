ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).

The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers. Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said...
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
Texas A&M Traditions Council holds 23rd bonfire remembrance ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday, Nov. 18 will mark the 23rd year of the tragic Texas A&M bonfire collapse that claimed the lives of twelve Aggies in 1999. The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial Center on Texas A&M campus, which is the same time and place the bonfire collapsed 23 years ago.
Dive into spirits with a bourbon Beverage Class in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 16

BRYAN, Texas — Ronin Farm & Restaurant will offer a Bourbon Beverage Class on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant in downtown Bryan. Led by the restaurant's bar manager, participants will be guided through a tasting experience along with a discussion on bourbon recipes, history, tasting notes and more.
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated. In addition to the lighting ceremony,...
Texas A&M Student Radio hosts "Save The Music" benefit concert in Bryan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's student radio organization, KANM, will host a benefit concert with local bands from the Bryan and College Station area. Each semester, KANM hosts Save The Music as a way for students to interact with community members and musicians that share similar tastes in music while also exposing them to different genres.
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Spidey

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Spidey, a two-year-old Lacy mix that's looking to be adopted. Spidey arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society about a month ago and quickly garnered a reputation as a very friendly and energetic dog who loves to jump for joy. Some may claim it's his signature spidey powers, but regardless of the theories behind his extraordinary abilities, a tall fence would be recommended for his future home. But that doesn't mean that he will be active all the time, as he can make a great couch companion to laze around and watch TV with.
Bryan ISD hires new Assistant Director of Safety and Security

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD hires Richard (Rich) Himmel to be the new Assistant Director of Safety and Security at the school district's board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Himmel has spent over 30 years in law enforcement. Prior to this hiring, Himmel served 27 years with the Orange...
