Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital in serious condition following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired. While treating the suspect inside the home, a suspect fired shots at nearby residences.
fox4news.com
75-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal crash on I-35
GRANDVIEW, Texas - A 75-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash on I-35W in Johnson County early Saturday morning. DPS investigators said the wreck happened just before 2 a.m., about two miles north of Grandview. James Armstrong was behind the wheel of a 2015 Jeep Patriot,...
fox4news.com
Police seek driver who fled from fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Lake Worth. The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., in the 4200 block of Boat Club Road, just in front of Lake Worth High School. Lake Worth police said the suspect's vehicle is...
koxe.com
Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home
The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
Central Texas Food Bank says Thanksgiving food needs up despite ongoing supply chain issues
The organization usually distributes 12,000-14,000 turkeys, but they are expecting to give out over 16,000 turkeys this holiday season.
koxe.com
Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game
MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
Comments / 0