Hamilton County, TX

KLTV

Stray bullet hits Killeen resident, shooting suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident is in the hospital in serious condition following shots fired in a neighborhood Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 20 to the 2600 block of Andover Drive in reference to shots fired. While treating the suspect inside the home, a suspect fired shots at nearby residences.
KILLEEN, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek driver who fled from fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Lake Worth. The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., in the 4200 block of Boat Club Road, just in front of Lake Worth High School. Lake Worth police said the suspect's vehicle is...
LAKE WORTH, TX
koxe.com

Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home

The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game

MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
BROWNWOOD, TX

