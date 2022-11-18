ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deseret News

Easing inflation is improving consumer sentiment. Here's what it means for Utah businesses

With inflation easing (though prices are still higher now than they were last year), consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% in October, their biggest monthly gain since February, the Commerce Department reported last week. Here’s what that means for Utah and if holiday shoppers may find good deals this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wichita Eagle

Justice Department appeals ruling in UnitedHealth Group antitrust case

The Justice Department is appealing a September ruling that found the government failed to show how an acquisition by UnitedHealth Group would harm competition. Last month, Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth closed on its $13 billion deal to acquire Change Healthcare, a health care data firm based in Tennessee, following the ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols.
MINNESOTA STATE

