ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban announces Alabama defender has been suspended

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson has been suspended and did not disclose the reasoning behind it. Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not seen at the Austin Peay game after he appeared in the first 9 games of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joey Galloway, Dan Mullen react to which team benefits the most from Tennessee's upset loss

Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy