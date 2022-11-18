Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. November 15, 2022. Editorial: A question for the GOP in Kansas, Missouri and beyond: Are we still the Party of Trump?. For many Americans, Donald Trump’s decision to run for president means two more years of the mercurial former president’s exhausting approach to politics: exaggerations, falsehoods, crude language and disregard for the law.
Titusville Herald
Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan's top court
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court, a spokesman said Tuesday. Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer's choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. An afternoon announcement was...
Titusville Herald
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
Titusville Herald
Minnesota State Fair GM Hammer says he'll step down
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair will get a new general manager with Jerry Hammer's announcement that he's stepping down after 26 years in the job. Hammer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune it's “a gift” to have had the job for such a long time. The 68-year-old Hammer started his career as a temporary employee in the fair greenhouses.
Titusville Herald
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates, according to a report released Monday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration. That means Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature will have an even larger pot...
Titusville Herald
Fire guts large commercial building in Los Angeles area
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — A raging fire gutted a large commercial building in Southern California early Tuesday. The blaze began outdoors before dawn and spread to a 200-by-100-foot (60-by-30-meter) building in Huntington Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Titusville Herald
LOUISIANA TECH 79, LOUISIANA-MONROE 58
Percentages: FG .364, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Hancock 4-9, Locure 4-10, Blackmon 2-4, Metskhvarishvili 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto, Metskhvarishvili, Powell). Turnovers: 19 (Gallion 4, Locure 4, Bafutto 3, Blackmon 3, Metskhvarishvili 3, Hancock, Howell). Steals: 12 (Locure 4, Metskhvarishvili 3, Powell...
