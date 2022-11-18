Read full article on original website
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows
People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
Feds bust 2 doctors, 4 others accused of running $2.6 million illegal opioid distribution ring in Metro Detroit
A total of six suspects, including two doctors and operators of three pain clinics in Metro Detroit, were charged with conspiring to illegally distribute over 500,000 opioid pills worth millions of dollars, federal agents announced Friday.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
Santa Will Arrive In Linden, MI During Beloved Frosty Parade & Fireworks
Michigan's holiday season is usually brutally cold which keeps many towns in Genesee County & Mid-Michigan from even thinking about hosting a holiday parade. I mean, we can't all live in Frankenmuth where they have a heated "sleigh" on the weekends for shopping... and those fancy heated sidewalks. When is...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
abandonedway.com
Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel
Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
Jim Gaffigan pokes fun at COVID, funerals and plane crashes at sold-out Detroit show
DETROIT - There aren’t too many people who can make thousands of others laugh out loud at once when talking about sensitive topics like death and destruction. For Jim Gaffigan, it was just another day at the office. The comedian, who has numerous Netflix specials, performed his first of...
3 dead, possibly kids, after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb
A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of five people inside, authorities said.
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
