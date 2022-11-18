ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers

Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
FERNDALE, MI
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows

People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
MIDLAND, MI
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel

Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
MICHIGAN STATE
