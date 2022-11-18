ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Collects Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week Honor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. Allen helped No. 11/10 Penn State to a 55-10 win at Rutgers on Saturday. Allen earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the season....
No. 7 Men's Hockey Set For Midweek Series with Alaska

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 7th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions take a break from Big Ten Conference action as they host the Alaska Nanooks for a Tuesday-Wednesday affair prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Tuesday, November 22 | Wednesday, November 23. Place: Pegula Ice Arena |...
Men’s Swimming and Diving Conclude Final Day of Competition at the N.C. State Invitational

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Penn State men's swimming and diving competed at the N.C. State Invitational Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center against Duke, Stanford, Army, George Washington, UNC Asheville and the nationally ranked Arizona State and NC State. The Nittany Lions' breaststroke squad, Victor Baganha's pair of appearances in championship finals, Hayden Elliott's diving victory and additions to the program record book highlighted a weekend of competition.
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Dominates the Black Knight Invite

WEST POINT, N.Y.; Nov. 20, 2022 – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point in West Point, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event. The Nittany Lions dominated the event, move...
