kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII WRECK
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged DUII wreck on Saturday night. An RPD report said shortly before 7:30 p.m. a man was driving westbound in the 2100 block of West Harvard Avenue when his pickup was hit from behind by a woman driving a sedan. This caused the victim to drive over the sidewalk and crash into a ditch. A third driver was eastbound on Harvard and witnessed the crash. The woman then drove into that man’s lane and struck his van.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:45 p.m. officers responded after a caller said a man was walking in traffic in the 900 block of West Harvard Avenue. The 31-year was contacted and was observed blocking traffic. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and for a parole violation. He was held without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER INJURY TRAFFIC CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after an injury traffic crash on Sunday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 11:00 a.m. officers responded to the corner of West Harvard Avenue and West Fairhaven Street, where they observed a pickup overturned in the eastbound lane of Harvard. The officers contacted both drivers and determined that the driver of a sedan performed a dangerous left turn after leaving a business.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted regarding a trespassing complaint at a business in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The man allegedly refused to leave and was taken into custody when he resisted arrest. Flaeschel was charged with two counts of harassment and for second-degree criminal trespass. He was held on $5,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged prior theft, on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said on Sunday an officer took a theft case regarding an unknown man allegedly stealing cans from the back of a vehicle in the Roseburg Bottle Drop parking lot, in the 400 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK
The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a transient for a previous alleged burglary, late Monday night. An RPD report said shortly before 11:00 p.m. the 24-year old was located in the area of Southeast Stephens Street near Southeast Mosher Avenue. She was a suspect in the incident which occurred on Sunday at a property in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The transient was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. She was detained without bail.
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 6:30 p.m. the 29-year old was found in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson Street, which meant he was in violation of his City exclusion. The man was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kezi.com
Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department. Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL PAIR FOR GUN AND DRUG CHARGES
Sutherlin Police jailed two residents on gun and drug charges after an incident Saturday night. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Sixth Avenue after a report of suspicious circumstances. Sorenson said a caller indicated that two people who didn’t belong in the area were there and were associated with two vehicles. Officers found 40-year old Joshua Rummel and 28-year old Sarah Burdett in the street, loading items from one car to the other.
californiaexaminer.net
Infant’s Death Led To The Arrest And Manslaughter Prosecution Of A Woman
The Coos County District Attorney reported on Thursday that a woman was arrested and booked into jail following the death of an infant that she had been hired to care for but who died as a result of abusive head trauma. On November 14, the Coos County 911 Center received...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
KTVL
Coos County woman faces felony charges in infant's death
UPDATE: Coquille Mayor Sam Flaherty spoke out on behalf of Joe and Mandy Nichols, Owen's parents, who he met six years ago. Owen's family are from Coquille, confirmed Flaherty. His parents, Joe and Mandy Nichols, are both elementary teachers in town. According to the mayor, the two communities (Coquille and...
kqennewsradio.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT ELVES SOUGHT FOR SHOP WITH A COP
Roseburg Police are seeking volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday December 3rd. During the event, law enforcement officers are expected to take...
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT
Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE FIRE IN PATROL STATUS, ONE IN MOP-UP STATUS
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association says one fire is in patrol status and one is in mop-up status, after they were discovered Saturday afternoon. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said at the Brown Mountain Fire, 15 miles east of Sutherlin, active fire suppression by private landowners took place throughout the weekend. The 150-acre fire was limited to a logging unit location. Landowner crews will continue heat and smoke checks and patrol the unit area for several days to come.
