Sutherlin Police jailed two residents on gun and drug charges after an incident Saturday night. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Sixth Avenue after a report of suspicious circumstances. Sorenson said a caller indicated that two people who didn’t belong in the area were there and were associated with two vehicles. Officers found 40-year old Joshua Rummel and 28-year old Sarah Burdett in the street, loading items from one car to the other.

SUTHERLIN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO