Killer Black Friday TV deal: LG A2 OLED is $569 right now — and we just tested it

One of Best Buy's most popular Black Friday deals has made a comeback. The cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen is back!

Right now you can get the LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $569 at Best Buy . At a huge $730 discount, this is best way to get a beautiful OLED TV without spending a fortune. To see this sale price, you just have to sign into your My Best Buy Account (it's free to sign up.)

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review , we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. This 48-inch model is on sale for $569, which makes it the least-expensive OLED TV of all time. Note: You must log into your My Best Buy account to see this price. (It's free to join). View Deal

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,399 $899 @ Best Buy

This is the larger version of LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It's currently $400 off and offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. You don't need a My Best Buy account to get this deal. View Deal

The LG A2 OLED is the TV to get if you want an OLED at the cheapest price possible. However, as an entry-level model, it comes with a few drawbacks, so we're here to inform you whether or not this is the right TV for you.

As we mentioned in our LG A2 OLED review , this TV delivers excellent picture quality. LG's OLED TVs are top of the game in terms of visuals, and the LG A2 OLED is no exception. No matter what you watch on the LG A2 OLED, you know it will look fantastic. However, we wish the TV was as bright as the premium OLED sets like the LG G2 OLED.

More points in the LG A2 OLED's favor are its good-quality audio and low input lag for gaming. It also has an excellent smart TV interface, so you won't be struggling through menus trying to find the content you want to watch.

LG have also tried to cut costs by keeping the refresh rate to 60Hz, and including HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1 ports. Casual users may not notice these omissions, but the lower refresh rate and increased latency will make a difference if you're gaming on next-gen consoles. So, check out our best gaming TVs if that applies to you.

If you're still looking for your perfect TV, check out our Black Friday TV deals coverage. And be sure to browse our Best Buy Black Friday deals hub for even more savings.