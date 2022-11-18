Read full article on original website
Blackfeet Nation Challenges Montana Ban on Vaccine Mandates as Infringement on Sovereignty
J.R. Myers’ frustration grew as he read the email: To attend a local economic development council meeting in Browning — the largest community on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana — he had to bring proof he was vaccinated against covid-19. It was November 2021. Six...
Tlingit & Haida one of four Alaska tribal entities to receive Broadband Infrastructure Development Grant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Peltola was notified that an additional $135.9 million in federal broadband grants is heading to Alaska. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCO) announced the four grants Thursday which include broadband programs in Western, Southcentral, and Southeastern Alaska.
AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood
Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
Ranked magic: Alaska one of two states with ‘undecided’ Senate and House results
Alaska’s new election system, with its jungle primary and ranked-choice voting general election, is still waiting for election results, which haven’t been finalized, due to the ranked-choice runoff system. On Nov. 23, the ballot tabulation will be applied to voters’ second and third-place choices — in some races...
Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election
Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. We don’t know the final results yet. The state Division of Elections is still counting absentee and overseas ballots. The deadline to receive them is Nov. 18. So far, the division has just counted first-place votes. A...
Alaska salmon hatchery operator agrees to pay $1M for environmental violations
A salmon hatchery operator in Prince William Sound has agreed to pay a $1 million fine for hazardous waste violations. Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corp. pled guilty to illegally burning fuel and waste at its hatcheries, which led to a worker being seriously injured. Alaska has 25 private nonprofit salmon...
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Crews Produce Documentary “At the Edge of Tomorrow”
Little Diomede, situated along the International Dateline, is the subject of the two-part documentary At the Edge of Tomorrow. A two-part documentary premiering on public television is the product of an all-Alaskan crew. At the Edge of Tomorrow, about life on Little Diomede Island, airs on KAKM November 16 and 23.
Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it.
Amid warnings of diminishing natural gas supplies, utilities in Alaska, one of America’s biggest fossil fuel producers, are exploring imports of liquefied natural gas from outside the state to meet demand as contracts expire over the next decade. Two of Anchorage’s largest utilities have hired consultants to study bringing in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, […] The post Could oil-rich Alaska be forced to import natural gas? Two utilities are looking into it. appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November is Native American Heritage month and Pete Peter, an Alaska Native veteran is proud to have served his country. Peter, who served in the National Guard dreamt of a memorial to honor those that came before him and served the same state and nation he served. “In 2003, the State of Alaska recognized them and the federal government also recognized them.” said Peter.
VA Education Dept. Backtracks from Labeling Native Americans as “America’s First Immigrants”
The Virginia Department of Education is apologizing for a published draft of its history and social science standards that refers to the region's Native American ancestors as "America's first immigrants." The proposed standards, which were submitted by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration late last Friday, also mandate that students learn...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 18, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s first openly LGBTQ lawmakers prepare to head to Juneau. Also,...
USDA grants $3.6M to improve wastewater systems and landfills in Interior Alaska
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is granting $3.6 million to Interior Alaska villages to help improve water systems and landfills. The grants will pay for new well and wastewater treatment systems for homes in Rampart and improvements to McGrath’s water system. They’ll also fund the engineering and environmental reports for a new solid waste facility in Ruby, new landfills in Rampart and Tanacross, and repairs to Nenana’s wastewater treatment system.
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
Constitutional Convention question holds 70 percent disapproval vote in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As votes continue to be tabulated in the 2022 midterm election, many races in Alaska remain up in the air. However, Ballot Measure 1, the question of whether Alaska will hold a Constitutional Convention, is currently failing by a wide margin. This result is unlikely to...
Bird flu found in Southeast Alaska bear cub
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A sick bear discovered last month at Bartlett Cove in Glacier Bay National Park was found to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Division of Wildlife Conservation said. The bear was noticed in October when a biologist and others observed three bear cubs with...
Alaska's hospital safety ratings improve
(The Center Square) - Although the percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Alaska remains low, a recent report confirms the state’s national ranking for hospital safety when compared to others nationwide has improved since earlier this year. According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Rankings...
Alaska's job count up from last year
(The Center Square) - Alaska gained 6,100 jobs in October when compared to the same time last year, but the state's unemployment rate increased slightly, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The biggest winner is the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 2,900 jobs year over year, a 9.7% gain, according to DLWD statistics. "Although Alaska had moved past the peak visitor period by October, a...
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
