WBB Game Thread: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ball State Cardinals
After the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team had a couple of skirmishes in their road win over Northwestern this past Wednesday, the team is looking to continue their strong start to the season. The #9 Fighting Irish go back home to take on in-state opponent Ball State...
Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
2022 Notre Dame Football: Southern Cal Week
#13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) VS #5 USC Trojans (10-1) Well... we have finally arrived at the end of the regular season for the Irish. There is one job left to do — and that’s to wreck USC’s hopes and dreams of a college football playoff berth before the Oregon Ducks or Utah Utes get the chance.
How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 12 of the CFB Season
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (7-4) Marshall ripped off its third win in a row with a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern. CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (4-7) Cal had no business beating Stanford and was down to the Cardinal 17-6 when they entered the fourth quarter. A couple of turnovers later, Cal put up 21 unanswered points — unless you count the last second field goal by Stanford when they were down 10 points.
Notre Dame Football opens up as an underdog against its rival, the USC Trojans
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved up to #13 in the AP Top 25 this week after a dominating 44-0 win over the Boston College Eagles — a wannabe rival. This week, the Irish will travel out to California to go against its actual rival with the USC Trojans.
Quick Recap: Notre Dame destroys Boston College, 44-0
Notre Dame turned whatever frustrations it had after the Navy game directly into an entire can of whoop ass on the Boston College Eagles for a SCORE win on senior day. In the first half, Notre Dame scored on all seven of its possessions with the three-headed monster of Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, and Chris Tyree all finding the endzone for one touchdown each. Matt Salerno caught a one yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne, and Blake Grupe knocked in all three of his field goal attempts.
Notre Dame Football: Eating and drinking our way to an Irish victory over USC for the Jeweled Shillelagh
Well, well, well... it’s time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to take another trip out to L.A. for the rivalry throwdown against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. There’s only one way to properly eat and drink our way to another Irish victory over Southern Cal, and...
2022 College Football Data Review: Notre Dame VS Boston College
It’s a great day to be an Irish football fan. Going into Week 12’s Boston College game, the team had been hitting a series of highs (excluding the 2nd half of Navy) that I didn’t think would be topped. There wasn’t concern that things would go downhill necessarily but that we’d gotten the highest of highs out of the 2022 season.
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 44, Boston College 0
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pummeled the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in a very fun 44-0 blowout on senior day. While the snow will most certainly be one of the biggest memories for everyone about this game, most of the damage done to BC was before halftime (and most of the snow) when the Irish went into the lockers up 37-0.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS USC Trojans: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the regular season finale against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
Notre Dame Football: Irish beat the Eagles in Snow Bowl 44-0
The Irish closed out the 2022 home slate in solid fashion yesterday beating the Boston College Eagles handily 44-0. As the snow started to fall in South Bend, Notre Dame was out in front with a comfortable lead. The only question was if this was going to be a repeat of last week’s second-half performance against Navy. As we now know this did not end up being the case, the team to its credit answered the call. I am aware that Navy and BC are completely different animals regarding preparation, but I think one thing this team has done all year is it responds to criticism. This game is a great example, Notre Dame came out in the second half and continued the dominance that it had in the first. Something they did not do exactly a week earlier. Marcus said it after the game “they’re resilient, no matter the situation they will continue to battle and that’s why I love being the coach here, and it’s why I love these kids”.
Notre Dame Football: The forgettable game that will be unforgettable
In the grand scheme of things, Notre Dame’s 44-0 shutout victory over a three win Boston College Eagles team doesn’t really move the needle. It certainly doesn’t fall into the category that Notre Dame’s win over the Clemson Tigers currently resides. No one outside of the Irish bubble cares that Notre Dame beat Boston College or that it was a shutout — and that’s fine.
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Shut Out Buckeyes 1-0 in Columbus
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday with a 1-0 win. Following Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Buckeyes, the Irish took control in the first twenty minutes and kept it all going. First Period. Irish forward Jack Adams nabbed his team’s...
Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Ohio State
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team took to the road last night to open a road series with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame was able to grab a lead in the second period before Ohio State tied it. The Buckeyes rallied late to score two goals and adding a third with an empty net to win the game.
