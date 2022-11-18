The Irish closed out the 2022 home slate in solid fashion yesterday beating the Boston College Eagles handily 44-0. As the snow started to fall in South Bend, Notre Dame was out in front with a comfortable lead. The only question was if this was going to be a repeat of last week’s second-half performance against Navy. As we now know this did not end up being the case, the team to its credit answered the call. I am aware that Navy and BC are completely different animals regarding preparation, but I think one thing this team has done all year is it responds to criticism. This game is a great example, Notre Dame came out in the second half and continued the dominance that it had in the first. Something they did not do exactly a week earlier. Marcus said it after the game “they’re resilient, no matter the situation they will continue to battle and that’s why I love being the coach here, and it’s why I love these kids”.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO