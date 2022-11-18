ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

wjhl.com

Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of Storybook Trail

Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of Storybook Trail
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Local farm gives back to community

More than scoring deals at Small Business Saturday. CCSO: Man facing murder charge after wife's burned …. Nearly three months after Carter County authorities found a woman's remains in a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road, the sheriff's office on Monday announced that it charged her husband with first-degree murder.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

17th Annual Turkey Trot

(WJHL) Jenny Brock and “Trotter” tell us about the upcoming Turkey Trot 5k to be held Thanksgiving morning in downtown Johnson City. For more information please visit www.jcturkeytrot.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley

ETSU names Millennium Centre for philanthropic alumni couple James and Nellie Brinkley
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run

Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run. Dr. Paul Provance, Holston Medical Group Primary Care and Internal Medicine Physician explains why it is so difficult for people to quit smoking. He also shares details about helping patients take those first steps. For more information please visit the HMG Health Matters Blog at www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/commit-to-quit-smoking-for-your-overall-health.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm gives back to community

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Herald and Tribune

New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough

The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy – The Just Bee Diner. Located on W. Jackson Boulevard, The Just Bee Diner – formally known as The Hungry Frog Diner – switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences

Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place on Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

ETSU announces ‘largest pay raise in a decade’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Employees of East Tennessee State University are getting a raise. According to the university, the ETSU Board of Trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase that will be weighted so that those at the bottom of the pay scale receive more. Employees will see the raise on their paychecks at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

One Acre Cafe to celebrate first community meal since 2019

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Staff and volunteers at One Acre Cafe are “upbeat and giddy” about the non-profit’s first indoor community meal since before COVID, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 603 W. Walnut St. “We are hoping to serve 350 people and that’s what we’re prepared for,” Cafe Manager Vickie […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

'The Santa Train' to travel 110 miles from KY to TN, stopping in Kingsport for holiday event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Saturday, people in Kingsport will anticipate the arrival of a train packed to the brim with holiday festivities — the Santa Train. The Santa Train travels 110 miles from Pikeville, Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee and makes 14 stops along the way. At those stops, they distribute more than $300,000 worth of clothing, food, candy and toys to thousands of people.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

The Philosopher’s House

(WJHL) Jesse and Jessica Shelton tell us about The Philosopher’s House – a new liberal arts tea room in downtown Johnson City. Chris talks with Jesse and Jessica Shelton of The Philosopher’s House about different types of teas. For more information please visit www.ThePhilosophersHouse.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol Ballet to Perform Nutcracker

(WJHL) Amanda Hairston, Artistic and Development Director tells us about upcoming performances of The Nutcracker. For more information please visit www.BristolBallet.org.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Bristol hospital’s ‘Piano Man’ volunteer honored after passing

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charles Lawson volunteered at the Bristol Regional Medical Center to bring music and relief to what some may consider a stressful environment. Lawson serenaded patients, families, team members and medical staff with the piano in the facility’s lobby for seven years, often making appearances five days a week. “He filled this […]
BRISTOL, TN
erwinrecord.net

Town finds documentation lacking to allow public events

The Capitol Theatre finds itself center stage in an inspection battle with the Town of Erwin. Capitol Theatre owner Robert Fury was advised by the Town to obtain a structural engineer to sign off on a report that the building was structurally sound so the building could be occupied. “(Fury)...
ERWIN, TN

