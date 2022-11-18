Read full article on original website
Newsradio WJPF interview with Ed Cunningham | November 21, 2022
Tom Miller sits down with Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson to discuss the various construction projects still being worked on throughout the city....
wsiu.org
Ceremony will recognize 122 retiring SIU Carbondale employees
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will recognize 122 retired employees for their service to the university in a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the Student Center Ballrooms. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. The holiday reception for faculty and staff, hosted by Chancellor Austin Lane, precedes...
westkentuckystar.com
Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week
Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
wjpf.com
Three injured in Interstate 57 crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people were injured Monday in a three vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County. It happened just after 6:30 a.m., near the interchange with Interstate 64. According to Illinois State Police, a 24-year-old Chicago woman, driving a Nissan sedan southbound, rear-ended a...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
lutheranmuseum.com
Finding a Bride Across the Creek
On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.
thewarwhoop.com
A Day Off for Deer Day
The first shotgun season is a very popular weekend in Wayne County. The day is so popular that Wayne City High School takes off school that Friday, known as Deer Day, to start their deer hunting weekend. Before the early 90s school was still in session during shotgun season until the school attendance was at its lowest. Around 1993 Wayne City High School decided that the Friday of the first shotgun season would be called Deer Day, and school would not be in session.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
wfcnnews.com
35 Years Later: Dardeen Family Murders
INA, ILLINOIS - This Friday marks the 35th anniversary of one of the most gruesome murders in Southern Illinois history. 35 years ago, on a cool November evening, police responded to a mobile home in the small community of Ina, Illinois, located just north of the Franklin County line. Upon...
This Scenic Missouri Train Lets You Eat Unlimited Chocolate
Do you love trains? Do you also crave chocolate? You can combine both of those passions into one experience in Missouri. It's a scenic train that has a trip that allows you to eat all of the chocolate your heart desires. If you've never heard of the St. Louis Iron...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested for meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
