Warsaw Issues Trash Pickup Reminder
WARSAW – Trash collection in the city of Warsaw for Thanksgiving week will change slightly. Nov. 24, trash normally picked up on Thursday will be picked up a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 23. For Friday, Nov. 25, trash normally collected on that day will be picked up on...
Village Tree Lighting, Ice Rink Opening Create Busy Saturday In WL
WINONA LAKE — It’s been a few years since The Village at Winona’s tree lighting and related Christmas activities were held normally. Modified the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned fully to normal on Saturday, Nov. 19. And that made The Village Managing Director Nick Hauck very happy.
Loose Leaf Pickup In Warsaw Concludes Dec. 2
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has announced final plans for leaf pickup service. The street department plans to conclude leaf pickup on Dec. 2, meaning next week is the final week. Leaves should be raked to the curb or alley (not in the street) by 7 a.m. on...
Live Well Kosciusko Announces Upcoming Fundraiser
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko will kick off its first annual funding campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. Every dollar donated will be matched by a grant from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. With a small internal team and over one hundred volunteers, the non-profit organization has been working...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, East CR 850S, west of South CR 700E, Pierceton. Driver: Allison T. Sielaff, 37, East CR 900S, South Whitley. Sielaff was traveling west on East CR 850S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Milford Public Library — New Resources Available
MILFORD — Milford Public Library has announced it has recently obtained the 2023 Complete Learning Disabilities Resource Guide published by Greyhouse Publishing. Published for more than 20 years, this guide is one of the most sought-after resources providing valuable information not only to families and individuals, but to special ed teachers, caretakers and social workers as well.
News Reporter
This is a full time position covering city, town and county meetings and events as we bring the broadest and most complete news coverage to our 250,000 weekly website visitors. Internet, social media, computer and camera knowledge and skills important. Must live in or near Kosciusko County and must have...
Salvation Army Holds Its Annual Bell Ringing Drawing
WARSAW — The Salvation Army recently held its annual Bell Ringing Drawing at the Kosciusko County Foundation. The Kosciusko County Shrine, Warsaw Breakfast Optimist, Warsaw Rotary Club, Lake City Lions Club and the Warsaw Kiwanis Club participated in the drawing. These clubs have rung bells on the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas for many years.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 11900 block North Camelot Lane East, Cromwell. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 3:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9000 block East Hatchery Road, Syracuse. Ronald S. Goltz reported the theft of a...
Participants Brave Cold For CCS’ Turkey Lurkey 5K
WINONA LAKE — The temperature was about 20 degrees Saturday morning, Nov. 19, in Winona Lake. However, that didn’t stop the participants of Combined Community Services’ Turkey Lurkey 5K Run/Walk from braving the cold for a good cause. About 40 people took part in the race which...
Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery
WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
Kevin Kyle — PENDING
Kevin Kyle, 59, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Robert Gale Benson — PENDING
Robert Gale Benson, 59, Plymouth, died Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Republican Eric Doden Gears Up For Race For Governor
INDIANAPOLIS – Eric Doden, a 2024 candidate for governor of Indiana, has launched an ad campaign just over a week after the midterm election. The move comes just before U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is expected to announce his decision on whether to run for governor. Several media reports have indicated it could come any day now.
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs
Lowell Blanchard Dobbs, 80, Pierceton, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement, Winona Lake. Lowell was born April 12, 1942, in Stearns, Ky., the son of George and Dovie (Gregory) Dobbs. He was united in marriage to Betty Hapner. He worked as a CNC machine operator for Zimmer,...
David Melton Jr. — PENDING
David Melton Jr., 57, Warsaw, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
Kasmatie Robertson — PENDING
Kasmatie Robertson, 36, Warsaw, passed away in her residence on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
Warmth Amid The Cold At North Webster’s Tree Lighting Festival
NORTH WEBSTER — Hundreds of area residents withstood chilled bones and stinging cheeks Saturday, Nov. 19, to attend this year’s highly anticipated tree lighting ceremony in downtown North Webster. Festivities began in earnest around 5 p.m., about the same time a cold front descended on the area, producing...
Raymond C. DeVault
Raymond C. DeVault, 95, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. He was born June 1, 1927. He married Esther Stumpf on Dec. 30, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daugthers, Donna (Dennis) Wenzel, Plymouth and Linda DeVault, Livonia, Mich.; three...
Deena L. Wilson — UPDATED
Deena L. Wilson, Warsaw, surrounded by many of her loved ones, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 69 after fiercely fighting and losing her battle with appendix cancer. Deena was born on July 17, 1953, in Plymouth, to Dale and Marilene (Meese) Sensibaugh. Although she spent most...
