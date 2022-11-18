Washington Wizards shooting guard Monte Morris (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Miami Heat. Corey Kispert started in place of Morris last game and he might be asked to do the same Wednesday. Bradley Beal (quad) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) are also questionable, so Kispert and Jordan Goodwin could be leaned on even more if the Wizards are without Morris and the others.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO