numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Monte Morris (ankle) questionable for Wednesday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Monte Morris (ankle) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Miami Heat. Corey Kispert started in place of Morris last game and he might be asked to do the same Wednesday. Bradley Beal (quad) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) are also questionable, so Kispert and Jordan Goodwin could be leaned on even more if the Wizards are without Morris and the others.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) uncertain for Wizards on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Rui Hachimura is questionable for Wednesday versus the Miami Heat due to ankle soreness. Hachimura and Monte Morris are both questionable with sore ankles, while Bradley Beal is also uncertain because of a quad issue, so the Wizards could be a bit thin Wednesday. Anthony Gill, Deni Avdija, and Will Barton should be the primary beneficiaries if Hachimura is out for a second consecutive game.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Tuesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is ruled out Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. James will miss a fifth straight game. His next chance to play is Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Austin Reaves should continue to benefit and there will be more usage for Anthony Davis. Davis...
numberfire.com
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Anthony Lamb starting for Andrew Wiggins (foot) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is starting in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will make his second start this season after Andrew Wiggins was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lamb to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Lamb's projection...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (illness) will play Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) will play Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will make it back after missing the last three games. Jeff Green (knee) is out while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (protocols) are doubtful, so Gordon should see an expanded role Tuesday. Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji will lose some playing time with Gordon returning.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Hawks starting AJ Griffin for inactive De'Andre Hunter (illness) on Monday
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is starting in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin will make his first career start after De'Andre Hunter was held out with an illness. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 23.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (knee) active for Heat's Monday matchup
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo will be active for the second part of Miami's back-to-back. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 19.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Monday in place of injured Damian Lillard (leg)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Monday's game aginst the Milwaukee Bucks. Sharpe will get the start on Monday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a leg injury. Our models expect Sharpe to play 28.8 minutes against the Bucks. Sharpe's Monday projection includes 11.7...
