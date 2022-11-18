Read full article on original website
WTA Montevideo Open Results
MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Darya Astakhova, Russia, def. Tamara Zidansek (3), Slovenia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Kateryna Baindl (6), Ukraine, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Rosa Vicens Mas, Spain, def. Jang Su Jeong (8), South...
FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina's shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe.
Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1
Argentina10—1 First Half_1, Argentina, Messi, (penalty kick), 10th minute. Second Half_2, Saudi Arabia, AlShehri, (Al Birakan), 48th; 3, Saudi Arabia, Al-Dawsari, 53rd. Goalies_Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Nawaf Alaqidi, Mohammed Alyami; Argentina, Emilano Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli. Yellow Cards_Almalki, Saudi Arabia, 67th; Albulayhi, Saudi Arabia, 75th; Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia,...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Poland 0, Mexico 0
Goalies_Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski; Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera. Yellow Cards_Sanchez, Mexico, 29th; Moreno, Mexico, 56th; Frankowski, Poland, 76th. Referee_Chris Beath. Assistant Referees_Anton Shchetinin, Ashley Beecham, Shaun Evans. 4th Official_Stephanie Frappart. A_39,369.
European tour starts a new season on 2 continents
Site: Brisbane, Australia. Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,134. Par: 71. Prize money: 2 million Australian dollars. Winner's share: 333,333 AD. Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Jediah Morgan. DP World Tour winner: Rory McIlroy. Last week: Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship.
Tunisia 0, Denmark 0
Goalies_Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Aymen Mathlouthi, Bechir Ben Said, Mouez Hassen; Denmark, Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow. Yellow Cards_Kristensen, Denmark, 24th; Jensen, Denmark, 78th; Khenissi, Tunisia, 86th. Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Said Martinez. A_42,925.
U.S. World Cup assistant's dad wants England record expunged
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As the son of a celebrated former England soccer player, United States assistant coach Anthony Hudson might have conflicted emotions ahead of the World Cup match against his home country. His father? Possibly less so. Alan Hudson was renowned in the 1960s and ‘70s for...
