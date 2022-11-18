According to CW Service Pros – There’s A New Reason To Upgrade Your Heating and Cooling System Sooner Than 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW AirportMark HakeDallas, TX
Related
Titusville Herald
Minnesota State Fair GM Hammer says he'll step down
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair will get a new general manager with Jerry Hammer's announcement that he's stepping down after 26 years in the job. Hammer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune it's “a gift” to have had the job for such a long time. The 68-year-old Hammer started his career as a temporary employee in the fair greenhouses.
Titusville Herald
Fire guts large commercial building in Los Angeles area
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — A raging fire gutted a large commercial building in Southern California early Tuesday. The blaze began outdoors before dawn and spread to a 200-by-100-foot (60-by-30-meter) building in Huntington Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Titusville Herald
Chief calls Nevada prison closure a safety, staffing measure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state prison in northern Nevada will be closed as a safety, staffing and cost-cutting measure, and inmates and staff members will be reassigned to other facilities, the state’s prisons chief said Monday. The closure of Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City...
Titusville Herald
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates, according to a report released Monday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration. That means Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature will have an even larger pot...
Titusville Herald
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. November 15, 2022. Editorial: A question for the GOP in Kansas, Missouri and beyond: Are we still the Party of Trump?. For many Americans, Donald Trump’s decision to run for president means two more years of the mercurial former president’s exhausting approach to politics: exaggerations, falsehoods, crude language and disregard for the law.
Titusville Herald
LOUISIANA TECH 79, LOUISIANA-MONROE 58
Percentages: FG .364, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Hancock 4-9, Locure 4-10, Blackmon 2-4, Metskhvarishvili 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto, Metskhvarishvili, Powell). Turnovers: 19 (Gallion 4, Locure 4, Bafutto 3, Blackmon 3, Metskhvarishvili 3, Hancock, Howell). Steals: 12 (Locure 4, Metskhvarishvili 3, Powell...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 19, 2022. Editorial: Burst pipe will force quick action from Legislature. Two weeks ago, a pipe burst at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, forcing the closure of a housing unit and displacing 134 men incarcerated there. A majority of those displaced by the leak – a population...
Titusville Herald
UNLV 56, S. Illinois 49
S. ILLINOIS (3-2) D'Amico 1-2 0-0 3, Domask 7-14 3-5 21, Brown 2-6 0-0 6, X.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, L.Jones 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 18-43 4-7 49. Muoka 0-2 0-0 0, Gilbert 7-11 3-6 18, Harkless 7-16 0-1 16, Parquet 2-7 0-0 4, Rodriguez 6-6 0-0 14. Totals 23-51 5-9 56.
Comments / 0