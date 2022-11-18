Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Defense shines in Georgia men's basketball win over Saint Joseph's
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team created enough separation in the first half to fend off the Saint Joseph’s Hawks’ comeback attempts in the second, winning 66-53 Monday evening at the Ocean Center and advancing to the championship of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2022:. • Samantha W. Albert, 32, Ridge Court, Conyers; battery.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The Collapse of Carvana, the "Amazon of Used Cars", Continues
The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 18.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Needs double for Rockdale County nonprofit ahead of end-of-year holidays
CONYERS — From structural renovations to a change in leadership, one of the longest-serving non-profit service organizations — specifically dedicated to serving Rockdale County residents — has undergone a series of changes this year. But one thing that has not changed for Rockdale Emergency Relief is its...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rivian opponents have valid concerns
The continued campaign by the blue bloods of Newton County and Chamber of Commerce against those that oppose the Rivian project has been disrespectful, distasteful and sanctimonious. The concerns of the Rivian opposition group are legitimate, and no amount of intimidation will detract from the validity of the Rivian opposition’s concerns. The Rivian opposition group has been respectful for the most part, and the group has been working through the various legal channels to have their voices heard and their concerns considered.
Comments / 0