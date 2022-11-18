Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
Complex
Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape Featuring Him Rapping Over “God Did,” “Super Gremlin,” and More
Meek Mill has finally shared Flamerz 5. The mixtape’s 15 tracks—many of them seeing him body popular instrumentals, which he promised with a No Ceilings comparison—feature appearances from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia, Yung Ro, and Kur. “This me basically doing 360’s and windmills in the layup line type...
Exclusive: Anna Delvey Talks Wearing Amazon Sneakers in Prison, Walking in BCBG Heels After Release & Making Money Selling Art
When greeted by Anna Delvey (Sorokin) at her East Village apartment in New York, she’s distinctly different from images from her socialite days — or Julia Garner’s portrayal in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Gone are the 2010s minidresses and platforms; instead, she’s wearing a black Balenciaga sweatsuit and Alexander McQueen sneakers, paired with fresh makeup and her court-ordered ankle monitor. Seated in the artwork-lined living room next to her kitchen — where a statue sits on the stove, as she doesn’t cook — Delvey reminisces on her new lodgings under house arrest, where she awaits ICE deportation proceedings. “I [didn’t] want to spend...
Complex
Meek Mill Shares Video for “God Did” Freestyle
Ahead of the release of his new mixtape Flamerz 5, which is expected to drop on a free mixtape platform later today, Meek Mill returns with a new freestyle over the title track from DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. Directed by Benjamin Carter, the new video for...
Eminem Battles Spiderman On New Marvel Comic Cover
Eminem will join Spiderman for a friendly albeit rare rap battle with Venom front row and center as Marvel unveils the newest limited-edition variant cover which celebrates the prior release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The highly-anticipated comic debuted in stores this past April. In partnership with hustl., the 5,000 limited print issues will feature art from Salvador Larroca and is currently available for purchase. More from VIBE.comHere's Why Eminem's 'Grand Theft Auto' Movie Was Passed On By Rockstar GamesEminem To Celebrate '8 Mile' Anniversary With Mom's Spaghetti Pop-UpDr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame “I’ve always been...
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Complex
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
As usual, attendees came out in their very best outfits when attending ComplexCon this year. Naturally, the first ComplexCon to ever be hosted by Verdy attracted a crowd of fashion enthusiasts who were ready to buy drops from Japanese labels like Undercover, Human Made, Girls Don’t Cry, and more. While panels featuring Clipse and Jim Jones temporarily kept attendees off the shopping floor, there were plenty of exciting moments going on at various booths throughout the event. Vince Staples made a surprise appearance at Superplastic. Vandy The Pink built his own fast food restaurant to sell merch. And Awake NY invited Earsnot of the IRAK crew to paint their entire booth.
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Nas and Hit-Boy’s ‘King’s Disease III’
Nas is likely to score another top-10 record. According to projections shared by HitsDailyDouble, the rapper’s King’s Disease III album is expected to debut at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, with approximately 30,000 units earned in its first week. For comparison, Nas’ previous project, Magic, debuted at No. 27 with 22,000 units, while 2021’s King’s Disease II took the No. 2 with 47,000 units.
Complex
Pania’s Debut EP Delves Into the Multifaceted Matters of the Heart
On her debut EP, Pania is daringly addressing the trials and tribulations of love and heartbreak by meshing together powerful lyrics, afrobeats and classic R&B sounds with confidence and vulnerability. Her seven-track ensemble, burnt ur clothes & changed the addy, communicates the intimacy of two souls moving towards miscommunication and destruction through diaristic melodies and addictive hooks.
Complex
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Complex
Cadence Weapon Unveils #MyMerch Campaign To End Venue and Festival Merch Cuts
Cadence Weapon unveiled his #MyMerch campaign in collaboration with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) in an attempt to rally venues to not take a cut of the merchandise sold at shows. On Cadence Weapon’s Twitter, the rapper posted a series of...
Complex
6 Things We Learned From the 20 Years of ‘Lord Willin’ With Clipse ComplexCon Panel
It’s been two decades since The Clipse put Virginia Beach on the map, solidified their familial chemistry, and made lunchroom history with their debut studio album, Lord Willin. Produced by the Neptunes, Pusha-T and No Malice released the project through Arista’s Star Trak Records shortly after their release from...
Complex
Kodak Black Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Kodak Black goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Miami and talks about why he loves black/yellow Jordans, his love for Reeboks, and spends over $22,000. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now here.
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
Complex
Here Are the Winners for the 2022 American Music Awards
Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, while Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift earned six nods each. All of the aforementioned artists will square off for ultimate bragging rights in the Artist of the Year category. According to People, Bad Bunny could match Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year, if he were to win in every category.
Complex
Hit-Boy Discusses Some of His Biggest Records With Jay-Z, Kanye, and More at ComplexCon
Hit-Boy’s catalog is filled with a number of major records that have made an impact from a commercial and critical acclaim standpoint, and he pulled up to ComplexCon 2022 to discuss some of them. During the ComplexCon(versations) panel Mixed & Mastered With Hit-Boy, the multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer spoke with host and Complex’s very own Speedy Morman about songs he’s made with the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye West (“N***as in Paris”), Nipsey Hussle (“Racks in the Middle”), and ASAP Rocky (“Goldie”), sharing some behind the scenes moments along the way.
Complex
Chris Brown Claims the AMAs Scrapped His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Ahead of the American Music Awards, Chris Brown took to Instagram to accuse event organizers of scrapping his Michael Jackson tribute performance. Brown included a lengthy rehearsal clip in which he and others danced to MJ hits like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin’,” and “Thriller.”
Complex
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Launch New Production Company, Promise ‘More Equitable’ Avenue for Creators
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have announced the launch of a new “talent-friendly” production company. In an interview with The New York Times, the long-time friends and collaborators broke down their plans for their newly launched production company, Artists Equity. The independent company is backed by $100 million in investment from RedBird Capital Partners, while the two men at the head of the company have contributed an “unknown amount of capital.”
Complex
Hélas Reimagines ‘Michael’ Shoe Alongside Paraboot
Parisian skate brand Hélas has presented a new partnership with Paraboot, following its recent Winter 2022 collection which was unveiled earlier this week. Honing in on the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe, the collaboration pays homage to both classic design and a dedication to comfort along with flexibility.
Complex
You Can Sleep in DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Closet
A majority of sneaker fans won’t ever amass the collection that DJ Khaled has, but the music mogul is giving a few lucky individuals the chance to tour his closet and spend the night at his house via a partnership with Airbnb. Today, Khaled and the vacation rental company...
